'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Does Zack Switch Fiancées and Choose Bliss Over Irina?

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched the first five episodes of Love Is Blind season 4, proceed with caution.

Love was not exactly blind when it came to season 4 contestant Zack Goytowski. The quirky 31-year-old criminal defense attorney fell for two women in the pods -- one who baked him cupcakes for his birthday (33-year-old senior program manager Bliss Poureetezadi), and one who was kind of the pod mean girl and created drama with several of the other girls (26-year-old business owner Irina Solomonova).

Claiming he knew Irina's true nature, Zack cut Bliss loose in the pods and proposed to Irina in a very cringey musical moment.

But it was clear from the moment the pair laid eyes on one another that things weren't exactly... blissful. They didn't kiss during their first interaction and in Mexico things got even more awkward.

Netflix

Finally, after several days of discomfort, Zack and Irina called it quits, in what Zack referred to as a "real weird breakup."

When Irina asked her ex if he planned to seek out Bliss once they returned to their lives in Seattle, Washington, Zack said, "I don't know," and admitted, "Honestly, I was thinking about her the whole time we were together."

Later in the episode, it cut to him meeting Bliss in person for the first time at a restaurant and quickly telling her, "I made the wrong choice. You know I did, and I do too."

The episode cut out before viewers could see Bliss' reaction to Zack's declaration and the preview content for the upcoming episodes did not clearly feature Zack or Bliss.

So does their love story end there? Not so fast.

Before any episodes of the hit Netflix series were released, there were some clear clues shown in a trailer for the new season. At the start of the clip, a man, who appears to have Zack's voice, is heard saying, "I made the wrong choice and now I'm going to propose to another woman."

And later in the same trailer, Zack is seen talking to some male friends, seemingly on his wedding day, saying, "I don't want to be in a marriage where your parents hate me. You know, Romeo and Juliet didn't work for a reason."

Netflix

This implies that Zack at least makes it to the altar, though whether that's with Bliss or Irina remains to be seen.

Neither Zack nor Bliss are following one another on social media, but the Love Is Blind cast is known for wiping their social accounts before the show's finale and reunion episodes, so this doesn't necessarily mean anything.

However, ET did some digging and earlier this month, Zack shared several videos and photos from a boating outing with several co-stars. Though Bliss wasn't featured in these videos, which included Kwame Appiah (and seemingly Chelsea Griffin), Bliss did post a photo of some boats in the harbor on the same day. Her pic was nearly identical to one Chelsea posted on the same day as well.

Zack Goytowski/Instagram Stories

Bliss Poureetezadi/Instagram Stories

Chelsea Griffin/Instagram Stories

But time will tell how things work out for Zack and his singing career.

New episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 will be released on Friday, March 31.