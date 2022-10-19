'Love Is Blind' Season 3: Here's How to Find the Cast on Instagram

SPOILER ALERT: Proceed with caution if you have not seen the first four episodes of season 3 ofLove Is Blind.

The pods are back and there's a whole new crew of hopefuls looking for their perfect match on season 3 of Love Is Blind. Netflix dropped the first four episodes of the hit reality series on Wednesday, featuring 30 singles from Dallas, Texas.

Of that group, five couples get engaged and move on to their romantic getaway outside of the pods, allowing viewers to continue to follow their journey. And though one... tearful... contestant is turned down, he will seemingly pop up later in the season per the tease.

While all of the contestants have kept their personal Instagram accounts spoiler-free since filming for the show wrapped in mid-2021, there's still much to be gleaned from their social media presence.

Here's who to follow from season 3:

Alexa Alfia

The 27-year-old insurance agency owner loves her body and embraces her curves, frequently posting modeling shots on her page. She also went to a disco-in-the-desert party with her co-star, Colleen Reed, back in June. She accepted Brennon Lemieux's proposal in the pods and the two bonded over food and Botox, but it's been hinted that their cultural backgrounds might put a wrench in the future of their relationship.

Matt Bolton

The 28-year-old private charter sales executive seems to be all about hanging with the boys. His posts are sparse and don't appear to feature a single female, which is not particularly surprising considering Matt shares with his fiancée, Colleen, on the show that he was previously married and cheated on. He's certainly kept his account spoiler-free, so it's unclear whether he and Colleen go the distance.

Bartise Bowden

The 27-year-old senior analyst is all about showing off his gym rat lifestyle. When he's not showing off his workouts, he's clocking some quality family time with his younger sister and parents. He popped the question to Nancy Rodriguez in the pods, but their romance hit a stumbling block when he first saw his second choice, Raven Ross, outside of the pods and admitted to being attracted to her. Bartise and Nancy's future remains uncertain, though she is following him on Instagram.

Colleen Reed

The 26-year-old ballet dancer and digital PR strategist loves to rock a bikini with the girls. She's also shared some of her on-stage photos performing with the Ballet North Texas. Though she accepts Matt Bolton's proposal, the tease for the remainder of the season implies that there's going to be a bit of a love triangle situation with her first choice, Cole Barnett. Cole is following her account, but Matt is not.

Cole Barnett

The 27-year-old realtor is looking for his future wifey! It's clear from the very first episode that the blue-eyed golden boy is going to be both a source of comic relief as well as a primary outlet for the drama on this season. While he proposes to Zanab Jaffrey, it seems that he second-guesses his choice once he's out of the pods and sees his second pick, Colleen, in person. And while he might have some player vibes on the show, on his Instagram, it's all about fishing, hunting, home renovation, playing with his dog, and poking fun at himself in videos.

Raven Ross

The 29-year-old Pilates instructor loves a good selfie and a workout shot. Though she hasn't shared any photos with SK Alagbada, her fiancé on the show, he has liked several of her posts. While time will tell if they make it down the aisle, we can safely assume that the two are, at the very least, still friendly. He's not the only one liking her posts... looking at you, Bartise.

SK Alagbada

The 34-year-old data engineer likes traveling, working out, celebrating his Nigerian culture, and studying hard in grad school at UC Berkeley in the Haas School of Business. Raven has returned the favor in liking several of his posts.

Zanab Jaffrey

The 32-year-old realtor likes to hit the town and spend time with her two dogs and cat. Though Cole proposed to her on the show, their romance didn't seem picture-perfect once they spent time together in person. Cole did like a recent post of hers, but she has seemingly not returned the favor. It remains to be seen if their engagement pans out, but in December 2021, she posted, "PRO TIP: Date your gfs #datenight."

Brennon Lemieux

The 32-year-old water treatment engineer with a penchant for cowboy hats seemingly fell head over cowboy boots for Alexa Alfia in the first episode and the pair were the first to get engaged in season 3. Though he doesn't post often, he seems to prefer solo pics and even made a joke about starting an Only Fans account.

Nancy Rodriguez

The 32-year-old real estate investor is certainly the most active member of the cast on social media. She seems like the ultimate Instagram hype woman, commenting and liking lots of her co-stars' posts. As for her on-screen fiancé, Bartise, he hasn't liked her posts in a while, but he did several times back in 2021 after the filming wrapped.

Andrew Liu

Andrew Liu/Instagram

Though the 30-year-old director of operations doesn't get engaged after Nancy turns him down in favor of Bartise, he certainly will go down in Love Is Blind history for his eye drop application. And the tease for the rest of the season shows that he comes back into Nancy's life once the cast has left the pods and returned to their old lives. As for his Instagram, don't expect there to be too much given away. He's a wildlife photographer, whose posts are all about the big cats he encounters. He is followed by both Nancy and Bartise.

New episodes of Love Is Blind season 3 will drop on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Netflix.