'Love Is Blind' Reunion: What We Know About Deepti and Kyle's Connection (Exclusive)

Spoilers ahead! If you have not watched the reunion special of Love Is Blind season 2, bookmark this for later or proceed with caution.

It was the curveball that came out of nowhere on Netflix's reunion special for season 2 of Love Is Blind. Fans went in expecting lots of drama and a few tears, but no one anticipated a missed connection coming to light between two of the contestants.

It all went down when the discussion turned to Kyle Abrams and Shaina Hurley, who got engaged in the pods but never made it to the altar due to religious differences -- and Shaina's apparent interest in Shayne Jansen.

But after the exes hashed out their issues, Kyle dropped a major bombshell about his feelings for another contestant on the show.

"I have a huge regret. Biggest regret is I should have asked Deepti to marry me," Kyle said, referencing Deepti Vempati, who got engaged to Shake Chatterjee but said no to him at the altar. "That's what I learned the most. I f**ked up. I should have tried harder for you. I love her so much, she's the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me and that's my biggest regret. I'm sorry."

Deepti sat on the opposite couch, smiling, as Kyle's ex, Shaina, said, "Deepti's amazing, I agree."

Deepti's ex, Shake, added, "I would love that between you two."

Kyle confronted Shake, who was the clearly villain of the reunion, saying, "Yeah, and it pisses me off because you wasted such a good opportunity."

Shake disagreed, saying, "Not true because now you have it. Happy to facilitate."

Netflix

So did these two end up getting together? ET spoke with both Deepti and Kyle separately last month and they each alluded to exploring a romance with one another.

Though Deepti told ET that she and the rest of the broken up couples are "single and working on ourselves," she had an interesting reaction when asked if anyone was revisiting another relationship from the pods.

"Yeah, I'm kind of exploring that," she said at the time.

Kyle told ET that he had been in touch with a mystery girl from the show who he also had a connection with.

"There are other people that I was in love with that I could have easily married, easily," he told ET. "They don't show it but there was a girl that we probably might be married. One day it'll come out. I'll make it a point to tell everybody, but not right now."

He added of the potential romance, "Well, time will tell. I mean, you'll see what happens to me in the future very soon."

As for their social media, the pair seem to be flirting online as well. Earlier this week, Kyle posted a pic of himself, writing, "Best Rom-Com of all time...GO!"

Deepti commented on the post, "Meet you at Midnight in Paris🔥."

Kyle replied to the comment, writing, "Wait it's like you know me the best," with a quizzical emoji.

Kyle also posted a shirtless selfie last week, writing, "It really is just science🤷🏻‍♂️#heartbreakdiet."

Deepti commented on that post, writing, "Oooof," with a tongue-out, sweating emoji and a flame.

Kyle has also commented on Deepti's posts. On a recent outdoor outfit pic, he wrote, "Oh hi," with a tongue-out, sweating emoji.

All episodes of Love Is Blind season 2 and the reunion special are streaming on Netflix. For more of ET's exclusive content, watch the video below,