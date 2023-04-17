'Love Is Blind': Jackie Claims Marshall Called Her 'Transphobic Slur,' Explains Why She Didn't Attend Reunion

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched season 4 of Love Is Blind and the reunion special, proceed with caution.

Instead, the couple, whom ET previously revealed have been in a relationship for more than a year since filming wrapped, spoke with co-host Vanessa Lachey in a pre-taped Zoom interview.

On Monday, ahead of the global release of the reunion, Jackie took to Instagram, claiming that producers on the streaming service made the call for them not to attend to keep the couple "safe."

"Me & Josh did not attend the 'live reunion' due to death threats being sent to us and Netflix," Jackie wrote on her Instagram Stories on Monday. "Netflix decided to keep up safe & have us do that one on one with Vanessa. We fought & fought to be there & they said it was better to protect us and them. So be it."

Jackie's ex-fiancé, Marshall Glaze, spoke with ET after the reunion taping, saying he didn't learn until 24 hours before that Jackie and Josh wouldn't be attending.

"[I had] a lot of emotions when I found out, definitely had prepared myself for them to be here," Marshall told ET. "That's a lot of mental energy that I expense. I was not happy at first, but I just had to roll with the punches."

Jackie also shared screenshots of alleged text conversations between herself and co-stars Micah Lussier and Tiffany Pennywell, claiming that she previously told the two women about the alleged "transphobic slur" she is accusing Marshall of making toward her while they were signing wedding documents.

During the reunion, which Marshall attended in person, he denied using a "derogatory term" to describe Jackie, saying such a word was not in his vocabulary.

He did, however, directly address the argument and comments that led to their split. Marshall claimed that Jackie had been "calling me out for my sexual preferences," noting, "I felt like it was my turn to make a jab. I said, 'You know, you got a strong jawline. You coulda been a man for all I know.'... She took very clear offense to it. We were just learning each other. We don't really know what each other's triggers are. I thought it was a safe space because she's coming at me, calling me out for my sexual preferences... I did not say a specific term. I did not use a derogatory word, no."

As for Josh and Jackie, following the reunion filming, Jackie posted photos of her and her man to social media, writing, "A year of standing side by side with my other half. Our journey to find each other was not easy but it was worth it. Thank you for loving me, standing by me and protecting me. I love you forever and through every realm ❤️ @jdemas Thank you @loveisblindnetflix for this amazing experience 💜"

Josh jokingly commented on the post, writing, "He’s super toxic and a walking red flag!"

Love Is Blind season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.