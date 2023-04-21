'Love Is Blind' Alum Shayne Jansen Announces Social Media Break Amid Fans' Concern Over Erratic Live

Shayne Jansen is taking a break from social media after fans expressed concern over the reality star's behavior during a recent Instagram Live.

Shayne, who appeared on season 2 of Love Is Blind and the Netflix reality spinoff Perfect Match, was captured speaking very quickly and bouncing around the screen as fans commented on his disheveled appearance and erratic movements.

One account posted a clip of the Live to TikTok, writing, "Anyone else concerned about Shayne from his Live?"

Multiple fans agreed in the comments, speculating as to what would cause the Chicago native's behavior.

Shortly after, Shayne took to his Instagram Story announcing a break from social media.

"Everyone Loves A Scandal - Shayne Jansen," he wrote, adding, "I'll see y'all next week or month."

Shayne Jansen/ Instagram

Shayne got engaged to Natalie Lee on season 2 of Love Is Blind, only to get rejected at the altar after the pair had a dramatic off-camera fight shortly before their wedding day.

They have since had several public spats, rekindling and ending their romance multiple times since the show wrapped in 2021.

Shayne was one of three finalist couples on Perfect Match, partnering up with Chloe Veitch. The couple ended their relationship shortly after filming for the reality series wrapped.

In March 2022, Shayne spoke on The Viall Filespodcast about rumors of drug use that plagued him during Love Is Blind.

"Have I [used drugs]? Yes. On the show I did not," Shayne said at the time. "I have experience with a few of them. Nothing that's been injected into my body, but I think we've all had our times in our lives where we've done certain things."

"People thought I was doing cocaine. I'm mic'd up the whole time," he continued. "Everyone would have heard me do it. It's wild to think that I was carrying cocaine on me, and I was snorting lines and doing all this kind of stuff in the bathroom when I'm mic'd up. They can literally hear you whispering. Every word you say. How could they not hear me do it?"