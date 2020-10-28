Los Angeles Dodgers Win 2020 World Series, First Since 1988

For the first time since 1988, the Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions. The Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the Fall Classic at Globe Life Field on Tuesday night (LA 3, TB 1). It is the seventh title in franchise history (1955, 1959, 1963, 1965, 1981, 1988, 2020).



Chances are Game 6 will be remembered not so much for what the Dodgers did, but what the Rays did. Specifically, manager Kevin Cash pulled his ace, Blake Snell, in the sixth inning even though he was cruising all night. Los Angeles immediately jumped on reliever Nick Anderson and took the lead.