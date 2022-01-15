Lori Loughlin Victim of $1 Million in Stolen Jewelry Following Home Robbery

Lori Loughlin's home was hit by robbers, who made off with $1 million in stolen jewelry.

According to multiple reports, Loughlin's L.A. home was hit on Jan. 3. TMZ, which first broke the news, reports the thieves allegedly smashed a bedroom window to make their way inside. The outlet also reports cops have surveillance footage, which shows the thieves were dressed in all black, wore masks and stole Loughlin's jewelry box containing incredibly expensive items.

It's unclear if the Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli residence was targeted or if it was a random act. TMZ reports Loughlin nor Giannulli were home at the time of the break-in, which was discovered by a housekeeper. Us Weekly reports the couple's daughters -- Bella, 23, and Olivia Jade, 22 -- were also not home.

TMZ reports cops think the robbery was pulled off by a South American burglary crew, whose tactic is to fly into their locations and quickly leave as fast as they came. Lori's camp told TMZ that the actress is thankful no one was hurt.

The home robbery, which police are still investigating, happened less than week before Loughlin's co-star and longtime friend, Bob Saget, died in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. He was 65. The Full House cast has been grieving over the untimely death.

John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on Full House and Fuller House, released a statement on behalf of the entire cast on Monday.

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob," read the statement. "He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob. ~ John, Dave, Candace, Jodie, Lori, Andrea, Scott, Jeff, Ashley and Mary-Kate."