Lollapalooza 2023: Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and More Stars to Headline

Lollapalooza has just announced its 2023 lineup! Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar are among the headliners for this year's star-studded musical event.

Lollapalooza announced its lineup on Tuesday, with headliners also including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, Odesza, the 1975 and Tomorrow X Together. The event is slated for Aug. 3-6 at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois, where more than 400,000 fans are expected to attend.

All in all, more than 170 artists are scheduled to appear at the highly anticipated music festival, which will showcase artists across four days and nine stages.

Fans can now sign up for a presale code and then purchase tickets March 23 at 10 a.m. CT.

A four-day general admission ticket starts at $365 and a four-day platinum ticket starts at $4,350. There are also GA+ tickets ($675) and VIP packages ($1,500).