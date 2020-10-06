Lizzo Shuts Down Body Shamers, Says She’s Been ‘Working Out Consistently for the Last 5 Years’

Lizzo is not here for the body norms! On Tuesday, the 32-year-old "Truth Hurts" singer-rapper kept it real on TikTok in a new video about her fitness routine and loving herself.

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, captioned the clip, "If you’re not a fat shamer... keep scrolling... OK now that all the fat shamers are here 🧚🏾‍♀️✨."

In the video, she is seen riding a stationary bicycle, doing squats, jumping rope, and loving her body while checking her curves out in the mirror.

"Hey, so I've been working out consistently for the last five years and it may come as a surprise to some of y'all that I'm not working out to have your ideal body type," she narrates. "I'm working out to have my ideal body type, and you know what type that is? None of your f**king business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job. So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald's or workout or not workout, how about you look at your own f**king self and worry about your own god-d*mn body because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside, health is also what happens on the inside. And a lot of y'all need to do a f**king cleanse for your insides. Namaste, have a great day."

@lizzo if you’re not a fat shamer... keep scrolling... ok now that all the fat shamers are here 🧚🏾‍♀️✨ ♬ Buttercup - Jack Stauber

The GRAMMY winner didn't stop there. She also posted a clip of a dad and his two sons reading a troll's comment that his son needed to exercise or he'd be the next Lizzo. Instead of reading it as an insult, the dad begins cheering as the little boy jumps up shouting, "I'd love to be the next Lizzo! You can just kiss my a**!"

Lizzo shared her reaction to the clip, grinning while watching it, and writing, "Oh u mean the next million dollar dealin, cover of Vogue havin, 3x GRAMMY award winning, icon, actress, activist, with a perfect a**?"

@lizzo Oh u mean the next million dollar dealin, cover of Vogue havin, 3x Grammy award winning, icon, actress, activist, w a perfect ass? ♬ original sound - uploads_of_fun

In addition to loving herself, Lizzo has also been outspoken about the ongoing protests against police brutality and racial injustice. Watch the clip below for more: