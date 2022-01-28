Lizzo Shares Joyful New Song With Her Mom: See the Heartwarming Moment!

It's all about the love for Lizzo! The 33-year-old chart-topper is planning to release yet another feel-good anthem, but first she had to share the track with her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson.

In a sweet new TikTok video, Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, showed a video of herself, her mom, and a third woman sitting in a car as she blasted the song.

"Here’s the full snippet," Lizzo captioned the video. "This is the first time I played my new music for my momma— I was nervous to post this ! but just know: if the ones you love support you— THATS ALL U NEED it’s been a long journey YALL… but I think it’s about that time 🙏🏾"

In the song, Lizzo belts out the lyrics, "In case nobody told you today, you're special. In case nobody made you believe, you're special. Well I will always love you the same, you're special, I'm so glad that you're still will us, broken but damn you're still perfect."

In her TikTok, Lizzo wrote, "I've always wanted to make my momma proud. Today was her first time hearing my new music. She told me she has ALWAYS been proud of me (even in my crazy rock star sleeping in my car days). She always made me feel special. In case nobody told you yet... you're special."

@lizzo I was scared to post this 🥺🥺🥺 but i just wanted u to know— if the ones u love support you. Thats all you need! I love yall ❤️ ♬ original sound - lizzo

The video got lots of love online, with Lizzo's pal and former collaborator, Cardi B, retweeting it and writing, "I love this."

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness commented on Instagram, writing, "😍😍😍👏👏👏love this song so much 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍"

Actress America Ferrera also commented, writing, "Need all of this, NOW!!! 😍"

Jennifer Garner chimed in, writing, "Everything here is ♥️♥️♥️."