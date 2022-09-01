Lizzo Plays 200-Year-Old Flute Owned by a Former President

Lizzo just played an instrument with a whole lot of history. During the 34-year-old singer's Tuesday concert at Washington, D.C.'s Capital One Arena, Lizzo played a crystal flute gifted to President James Madison by Claude Laurent in 1813, which currently resides at the Library of Congress.

"I want everybody to make some noise for James Madison’s crystal flute, y'all," Lizzo told the crowd as Library curator Carol Lynn Ward-Bamford brought the instrument out onstage. "I'm scared. It’s crystal, it’s like playing out of a wine glass, so be patient."

Lizzo expertly twerked while playing the instrument, much to the delight of the audience.

"B**ch, I just twerked and played James Madison's crystal flute," she celebrated afterward. "... We just made history tonight! Thank you to the Library of Congress for preserving our history and making history freaking cool! History is freaking cool you guys!"

Lizzo later shared a video of the moment on Twitter, writing, "NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE NOW YOU HAVE IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO EVER PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE -- THANK YOU @librarycongress"

Lizzo's unlikely collab with the Library of Congress is all thanks to a tweet from Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, who saw that the trained flautist was bringing her Special Tour to the nation's capital.

"The @librarycongress has the largest flute collection in the world with more than 1,800. It incl Pres James Madison’s 1813 crystal flute," Hayden wrote. "@lizzo we would love for you to come see it and even play a couple when you are in DC next week. Like your song they are 'Good as hell.'"

Lizzo was thrilled by the idea, tweeting in response, "IM COMING CARLA! AND IM PLAYIN THAT CRYSTAL FLUTE!!!!!"

She did just that when she stopped by the Library of Congress the day before her D.C. show, where she was treated to a tour of the flute vault. Lizzo also delighted some lucky researchers by playing a plexiglass flute for them.

All of this was approved by Music Division curators who made sure the instruments could be played without damage, the Library of Congress said.

A flute @lizzo played in the Main Reading Room Monday (with permission from some lucky researchers who were there!) looks similar to the crystal one she had at her concert, but is actually plexiglass. It is also very rare & was manufactured when the material was first invented.🔊 pic.twitter.com/3i33D9NdQV — Library of Congress (@librarycongress) September 28, 2022

Her thrilling experience at the Library of Congress prompted Lizzo to request the use of the flute during her Tuesday concert, an ask that was granted with the help of the Library’s collection, preservation and security teams.

"When an item this valuable leaves any museum or library, for loan or display in an exhibition, preservation and security are the priorities. At the Library, curators ensure that the item can be transported in a customized protective container and a Library curator and security officer are always guarding the item until it is secured once more," the Library explained. "... When Library curator Carol Lynn Ward-Bamford walked the instrument onstage and handed it to Lizzo to a roar of applause, it was just the last, most visible step of our security package. This work by a team of backstage professionals enabled an enraptured audience to learn about the Library’s treasures in an exciting way."