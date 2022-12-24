Lizzo on 'Milestone' of Buying Lavish Home 10 Years After Couch Surfing, Sleeping in Her Car

Lizzo is revealing for the first time how she feels about being a homeowner of an extravagant home. She says it's a "milestone," and the feeling's especially meaningful after all she had to overcome.

In a preview of her upcoming Christmas Day interview on CBS Sunday Morning, the three-time GRAMMY winner gets emotional after telling correspondent Tracy Smith all she endured before reportedly plunking down $15 million to buy Harry Styles' posh Beverly Hills home.

"Just 10 years ago, you were sleeping in your car," Smith tells Lizzo in the rapper's first network TV interview in her home.

"Yeah, yeah," Lizzo says. "And, like, whoo!, staying in, like, people's rooms and sleeping on their couches. And now, on this past tour, which I was blessed to, you know, stay in really nice places, but I was like, 'I miss my house. Like, I can't wait to come back to my own home and to my bed.' And I was like, 'This is the first time I've ever said this. It's like a milestone for me."

It's been a big year for Lizzo. On top of accepting her first-ever Emmy earlier this year, the rapper and Myke Wright made their official debut as a couple on the red carpet at a screening for Lizzo's Emmy-winning reality series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

And, while Lizzo has previously spoken out about finding monogamy "claustrophobic," she let everyone know that would-be suitors stand no chance of getting between her and her beau.

"Don’t waste your time, honey. I am very much in love with Myke," the singer told any potential suitors during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show earlier this month.

Lizzo explained that she and Wright knew one another long before becoming a couple, having met in 2016 on the set of their MTV show, Wonderland. Despite the two having "sexual tension," they went their separate ways when the show's run was over.

"I had a lot of s**t to do, and I still was very much in my 'I feel unlovable' place, and I still was very much not where I wanted to be career-wise," the singer explained. "Even if a person came around that I was googly gaga about, I had these wild defenses up that made it almost impossible for a true intimate relationship to occur."

Lizzo's interview with Tracy Smith airs in its entirety Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on CBS.