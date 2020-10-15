Lizzo Makes Strong Declaration Against Suppression In Billboard Music Awards Speech

Lizzo made a strong declaration at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. After winning the Top Song Sales Artist award on Wednesday night, the "Truth Hurts" singer sent a message to people who try to suppress others.

"I've been thinking a lot about suppression and the voices that refused to be suppressed," the 32-year-old artist said after thanking her team and fans. "I wonder, would I be standing here right now if it weren't for the big Black women who refused to have their voices be suppressed. I just want to say right now, if you're at home watching this and you are thinking about changing yourself to feel worthy, this is your sign to remain true to who you are."

"Let me tell you all something. When people try to suppress something, it's normally because that thing holds power," she continued. "They're afraid of your power. There's power in who you are. There's power in your voice. So whether it's through music, protests, or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed."

Lizzo earned 11 Billboard Music Awards nominations this year. Among the categories she is nominated for include Top Female Artist and Top New Artist. At press time she had already won six awards.

