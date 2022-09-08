Lizzo Confirms She's 'in Love' With Boyfriend Myke Wright

Is Lizzo ready to be loved? Because it's happening.

The singer revealed in an Audacy Check In interview just how serious things are with boyfriend Myke Wright.

"I am in love," she confirmed. Plus, Wright has a special name for his lady.

"He has his own name for me. He calls me Melly," Lizzo, whose birth name is Melissa, shared. "It is so cute... he's creative."

It's been nearly a year since she was first spotted with Wright on Valentine's Day in February. She later confirmed to Andy Cohen she was still seeing him. For her 34th birthday in April, they were photographed hand in hand. Two months later, they were all smiles as they made their red carpet debut as a couple at a screening for her reality series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. They were most recently spotted together in the audience at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, where Lizzo took home the trophy for Video for Good.

"If you have the right person, no, not at all," Lizzo told Cohen of the potential for disparity in her relationships. "It's not even a factor."

She added, "It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does."