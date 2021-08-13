Lizzo and Cardi B Give Off Electrifying Greek Goddess Vibes In 'Rumors' Music Video

True diva goddess energy! Lizzo's new collaboration with Cardi B dropped Thursday night like a lightning bolt from the heavens.

The track -- which marks Lizzo's triumphant return to music for the first time in two years -- paired the icons together in a Greek goddess-inspired music video with some truly appropriately epic visuals.

The catchy, high-energy song addresses the multitude of criticisms, Twitter haters and, of course, rumors that Lizzo and Cardi B face on a nearly constant basis, and their declaration that they refuse to care about any of it.

The song's infinitely catchy chorus seems to sum up Lizzo's ethos perfectly as she sings, "Spendin' all your time tryna break a woman down/ Realer s**t is goin' on, baby, take a look around/ If you thought that I was ratchet with my a** hangin' out/ Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, b**ch."

Lizzo also recently sat down with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, and opened up about her deep love and longstanding appreciation for Cardi B.

"She, to me, has always done it right. Everything that she's said, every way she's reacted, and you know why? Because she was true to herself the whole time," Lizzo reflected. "She never did it too look cool, she never did it to be liked. She's a f**king superstar and she has changed the game forever."

Lizzo also admitted that there was never anyone else she would or could have considered when it came to collaborating on "Rumors," and that she's wanted to work with Cardi B for years.

"From the day the ink dried on her Atlantic contract, I was like, 'Please get me on a song with Cardi B!,'" Lizzo said.

The songstress also looked back on how her music -- including "Rumors," "Good As Hell," and many others -- have impacted so many people and furthered the cause and conversation surrounding acceptance, body positivity and self-love.

"The part of my career that's really hard for me to grasp is accepting that I've done something that's never really happened, or that I was a part of new movement," she shared. "Because I was just being myself."

Lizzo first teased fans on Instagram about an upcoming announcement early this month, telling them not to like the post "cus you REALLY gon like my post tomorrow."

Then, on Monday, the "Truth Hurts" singer revealed she'd be dropping her new single in a promotional post shot by Jora Frantzis. The pic features her dressed in gold Schiaparelli couture earrings and shushing the camera with her finger to her mouth.

A week later, Lizzo revelaed the first promo featuring Cardi B, and fans went wild.

The gold-drenched photo featured a close-up shot of the artists' sharp, dagger-like bejeweled fingernails held up close to their mouths, which Lizzo captioned, "RUMORS feat @iamcardib 🔥🤫🔥 THIS FRIDAY 8/13🤫🔥🤫🔥🤫🔥"

"Rumors" is Lizzo's first single since her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, was released in 2019. The album achieved mainstream breakthrough thanks to three record-charting hits and made Lizzo the most nominated artist at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards.

She scored three wins, including Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best Urban Contemporary Album.

RELATED CONTENT: