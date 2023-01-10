Liza Koshy's Sheer 2023 Goldens Globes Look Includes a Lace Thong (Exclusive)

For her first time as a Golden Globes guest, Liza Koshy made quite the sartorial splash.

The social media sensation stepped out at the awards ceremony in a black sheer lace gown accented with black beading with a dramatically low back that showed her lace thong. Koshy accessorized with a black beaded collar necklace and matching earrings.

"Vintage baby," Koshy told ET's Cassie DiLaura of the dress. "Gives it a new life, give it a new story, continue the story, sustainable."

After kicking off the new year from Times Square on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, Koshy is looking forward to what 2023 has in store for her -- and the Golden Globes is an unforgettable start.

"I've been riding the high from New Year’s Rockin' Eve -- it was so fun. I'm excited for this year," she said. "We've got movies coming out, so like, to be here among all these incredible creatives who have their own movies and creations coming out -- I'm happy to celebrate them."

The 2023 Golden Globes airs live on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage, including this year's winners.