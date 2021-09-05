Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Shares Name of Newborn Son

Perrie Edwards has shared the name of her baby boy. The singer took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal the name she and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gave their son, two weeks after his birth.

"2 weeks of loving you. I’ve never felt love like this before! Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain 💙," Edwards wrote alongside two precious snaps of her son.

Little Axel is bundled up in a white knitted blanket in the photos, and with a sweet blue beanie atop his head. Fans and friends took to the comments to gush over the newborn and his name.

Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed Axel on Aug. 21, soon after Edwards' Little Mix group mate, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, gave birth to twins with fiancé Andre Gray on Aug. 16.

Edwards announced she was expecting back in May, writing on Instagram, "So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You 🌎♥️. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!"

Rumors that Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain were dating first began in November 2016, a year after the singer and Zayn Malik called off their two-year engagement. Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain eventually made their relationship Instagram official in February 2017 with a pic of them kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

