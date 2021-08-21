Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Gives Birth to First Child With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards is a mom! The 28-year-old Little Mix singer welcomed her first child with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Saturday, she announced on Instagram.

Edwards shared the news with two black-and-white photos. One pic featured the newborn's hand covering their face, while the other shot showed one of the parents holding the baby's foot in their hand.

"Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 ♥️," she captioned the post.

Edwards' Little Mix group mates took to the comments section to congratulate her on her new arrival.

"I am so proud of you and I love you so much," Leigh-Anne Pinnock wrote. "What an angel."

"♥️ Proud of you always. Ly," Jade Thirlwall commented.

The new dad also celebrated his child's arrival on Instagram, sharing the same solo shot of the newborn that Edwards did, as well as one of him and his girlfriend holding their baby's foot.

"Welcome to the world little one. 21/08/21," the 28-year-old soccer star captioned his post.

Edwards announced she was expecting back in May, writing on Instagram, "So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You 🌎♥️. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!"

Rumors that Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain were dating first began in November 2016, a year after the singer and Zayn Malik called off their two-year engagement. Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain eventually made their relationship Instagram official in February 2017 with a pic of them kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

