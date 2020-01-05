Little League World Series Cancels for First Time in History

As concern grows over the worldwide spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, the entertainment and sports industries are taking proactive measures to keep themselves and their audiences safe from the virus, which can be fatal in extreme cases.

For the first time since its formation in 1947, the Little League World Series has been canceled. The 2020 MLB Little League Classic that was scheduled to be held on Aug. 23 between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles has also been canceled.

“Delivering this news comes with a very heavy heart. We have never had to cancel our World Series tournaments, but, right now, as our world comes together, we must do everything we can to help stem the spread of this deadly virus,” said Hugh E. Tanner, Little League International Board of Directors chairman, in a statement. "While we take this pause from the World Series and Regional Tournaments this summer.We are committed to working with our volunteers and staff to continue to provide an unparalleled youth sports experience to all children and be back stronger than ever in 2021."

Additionally, the Backstreet Boys also announced that they are postponing their New Zealand and Australia tour. "We were extremely excited to bring our DNA World tour down under to our Kiwi and Australian Fans. Unfortunately we have to postpone those dates. What’s most important is that everyone is safe right now and we will be rescheduling for 2021," the boy band tweeted.

Infectious disease researcher Dr. Ravina Kullar spoke with ET in early March about the threat of the virus, saying at the time that she was supportive of organizations canceling public events like festivals and conventions, especially in areas with higher concentrations of confirmed coronavirus cases. "I think that's a good idea. Until we get a handle and grasp on this virus, I think we need to take precautionary measures."

Here's a look at some more major cancellations around the world by category. Check back regularly for new updates.

- Adam Lambert and Queen, Rhapsody- The band and American Idol alum "regretfully announced" in statement that their upcoming 27-date United Kingdom and European Rhapsody tour was "being postponed due to the on-going global coronavirus outbreak." The tour was to begin in Italy on May 24 and conclude with two Madrid shows on July 7 and 8.

"The good news for fans is that the band has worked swiftly to reschedule the dates and are now able to confirm that the shows are now set for matching or similar dates in 2021," read the statement. "All tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show dates. Ticket holders are advised to contact their point of purchase for information on ticket exchanges for the 2021 dates."

- Alicia Keys, More Myself tour - The singer announced on March 20 that her tour and self-album would be postponed. "Everyone’s health and safety is the #1 priority! Thank u for ur deep love, I’ll let u know about new dates soon. Stay powerful! I adore u," Keys said in a tweet.

- Avril Lavigne, Head Above Water tour - The singer has canceled dates in Italy, France, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the Philippines. "My bad, crew and I have been working so hard to bring this tour worldwide and are completely bummed out. Please everybody take care of yourselves and stay healthy," she told fans on Twitter. "You're in my thoughts and prayers and we are hoping to announce rescheduled shows soon."

- Backstreet Boys - The boy band announced that they are postponing their New Zealand and Australia tour. "We were extremely excited to bring our DNA World tour down under to our Kiwi and Australian Fans. Unfortunately we have to postpone those dates. What’s most important is that everyone is safe right now and we will be rescheduling for 2021," they tweeted.

- Billie Eilish, Where Do We Go? tour - Just three days after kicking off her Where Do We Go? tour in Miami, the "Everything I Wanted" singer announced that all of her North American tour dates have been postponed until further notice, with details on those dates coming soon. All tickets will be honored for the new dates.

"I'm so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe," Eilish said in a press release. "We’ll let you know when they can be rescheduled. Please keep yourselves healthy. I love you."

- Blake Shelton, Friends and Heroes - The country crooner is rescheduling his tour dates from March 12 to March 21. He was to be performing in Omaha, Nebraska, on March 12.

"Omaha, I’m here in your city with my friends and heroes and am ready to play a show for you, but for all the right reasons – chiefly everyone’s safety and well-being – we have to reschedule tonight and the rest of the tour,” said Shelton. "Please take care of yourself and your loved ones. You can bet we’ll see you back here soon!"

- Bon Iver - The singer/songwriter tweeted to fans: "It is with great care and empathy to all involved that we announce the rescheduling of the below tour dates in Europe and the UK to January 2021."

- Bon Jovi - On April 20, the rocker announced that he was canceling his entire 2020 tour. "Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer. Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticket holders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries," read the statement. "These are trying times. You’ve always been there for us and we’ll always be there for you. We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together. We will continue to send out news and updates on Bon Jovi touring in the weeks and months to come."

- Boyz II Men - The R&B group canceled their shows from March 13 - 15 at The Mirage Theater in Las Vegas.

- Bret Michaels - The rock star was forced to cancel his performance on the Royal Caribbean's '80s cruise.

- Brooks & Dunn, Reboot 2020 tour - The country duo announced the rescheduled dates for their Reboot 2020 tour on March 19, "as the duo prioritize the health and safety of fans, crew members and venues." Tickets previously purchased will be honored for the rescheduled date, more information available here.

- BTS, Map of the Soul tour - The mega-popular K-pop group announced on April 28 that not only are they postponing the North American leg of their Maps tour, but they will also be rescheduling their Europe concert dates.

- Camila Cabello, Romance Tour - The singer announced her upcoming Romance Tour had been postponed on March 24. "We can't start rehearsals without putting people at risk and with so much up in the air with no real definitive end in sight, I feel this is the responsible thing to do," she explained. The tour was set to begin May 26 in Oslo, Norway.

- Carlos Santana, Miraculous 2020 Tour - The musician canceled the European leg of his Miraculous 2020 World Tour on March 10. "While we deeply regret this unfortunate circumstance, the safety of our fans is the main priority for the Santana Organization. We will keep you all informed of new performance dates as they are made, and will make every effort to return to Europe soon," said Michael Vrionis, President of Universal Tone Management in a statement. Refunds for the tour are available through point of purchase.

- Celine Dion, Courage World Tour - The singer's shows from March 24 through April 27 will be rescheduled. "Rescheduled dates will be announced shortly. Ticket holders of the postponed performances will receive more information shortly and should keep their original tickets to use at the rescheduled dates later this year," the statement reads. "Celine and Concerts West/AEG Presents apologize for any inconvenience this causes ticket holders."

- Cher, Here We Go Again - Effective immediately, starting March 12, Cher postponed or canceled her concert dates. "I'm heartbroken, but the health of my fans and my touring family comes first. The shows have been really special but, nothing is more important than everybody's safety. I’m excited to see everyone when we’re back out on the road," she said in a statement.

- Cole Swindell, Down to Earth tour - The country star announced on social media on March 19 that he was rescheduling the remaining stops of his Down to Earth tour. "New dates are now available and all tickets will be honored accordingly," he wrote. "Everyone stay safe and healthy!"

- Dan + Shay, The (ARENA) Tour - The country music duo is moving their tour from the spring to the summer, with the new kick-off date being July 30 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "These shows mean the world to us, and it was important that they be postponed and not canceled, but more than the shows, our fans mean the world to us, and protecting their safety is the number one priority. We want the shows to be memorable, and not experienced with fear," they said in a statement. "Thank you all for your patience and understanding. It is a strange, strange time for all of us, but we felt this was the right thing to do. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at all rescheduled dates. We hope everyone can make it. Keep an eye on venue websites for further information and updates. Stay safe out there."

- The Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill have announced that the September and October dates for their Hotel California concerts in Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Francisco, and St. Paul, have been rescheduled. Fans with tickets to the previously announced 2020 dates are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as they will be honored for the new dates.

- Elton John, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road - The music icon is postponing the remainder of his upcoming North American 2020 dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. New show date information for 2021 will be announced soon, and all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.

"Elton promises to continue performing live for all his dedicated fans around the world again and thanks you for your endless support," reads a statement regarding the postponements.

- Foo Fighters, Van Tour 2020 - The rock band tweeted on March 16 that they rescheduled their shows from April 12 to April 20.

- Garth Brooks - The country crooner had to reschedule his stadium shows. His concert that was to be held on May 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, will now take place on June 13. The show that was to take place on May 16 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, will now be on June 27. All tickets will be honored.

- Green Day, Hella Mega tour - The band announced they were postponing Asian tour dates on Feb. 27, tweeting, "We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus. We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon."

- Haim - The girl group broke it to fans that they would not be performing in Chicago Illinois, tweeting: "Chicago - we’ve been told to reschedule our deli show out of safety concerns. Check back soon for the new date (and wash your hands) ❤️."

- Jerry Seinfeld - The comedian announced that he would be postponing some of his stand-up shows in Manhattan. "I am postponing my shows this weekend at @beacontheatre, in NYC," he shared on Instagram "Let’s do this another time when we can relax and enjoy it a lot more. ⁣⁣ Hold onto your tickets. A rescheduled date will be announced shortly. ⁣⁣ Refunds if necessary at point of purchase. ⁣⁣Sorry for any inconvenience. Stay well." The acclaimed comic later announced on March 18 that his upcoming stand-up shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 3 and 4 will have to be postponed. "I’m sorry that I won’t be able to play at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, my Las Vegas home, in April, but this is the right move in order to keep everyone as safe as we can," he tweeted. "Rescheduled dates will be announced, and apologies for any inconvenience."

- Jonas Brothers, Las Vegas - Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas announced via Instagram on Friday, March 13 that they have canceled their April 1-18 Las Vegas residency at Park MGM. "We love you guys and we are praying for everyone’s safety and wellness," they shared. "We'll see you soon."

- Josh Groban - The opera singer announced via Twitter on March 24: "In order to keep our fans, band, and crew safe and to comply with recommendations from the CDC and WHO, Josh’s Great Big Radio City Show on 4/18 and show in Hanover, MD, on 4/16 have been rescheduled - 10/04 for Hanover and 10/05 for the Great Big Radio City Show!"

- Justin Bieber, The Changes - The pop star's team released a statement on April 1, announcing that the tour would be postponed.

"In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour. While Justin – along with his band, dancers and crew - has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost," the statement reads. "Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone. He asks that his fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon."

- Kelly Clarkson, Las Vegas - The American Idol alum's upcoming Las Vegas residency, set to begin on April 1, has been postponed until July. Clarkson announced on Twitter, "As you may know, production on The Kelly Clarkson Show was temporarily shut down late last night and out of concern and care for everyone's safety, we have chosen to postpone the April 1st opening of my Las Vegas residency, Invincible, until July. Details regarding ticket replacement are forthcoming and I can't wait to see you think summer. For now, please keep your loved ones close, safe and healthy."

-Kesha, High Road - On March 31, Kesha announced that she too would have to postpone her tour. "Animals, I have to accept the current situation and postpone my High Road tour. I’m sorry :( I take an enormous amount of pride in making my shows a safe place for anyone no matter what, so with that in mind, my team is working hard to reschedule my tour for later in the year. Hold on to your tickets as they will be honored at the new shows and keep an eye on www.bitchimblessed.com for more information on the new dates, to be announced soon," she tweeted.

- Lionel Richie, Las Vegas - The singer's performances scheduled for Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas have been postponed. New performance dates will be announced soon.

- Louis Tomlinson - On March 16, the former One Direction member announced on Twitter that he had to reschedule his U.K. tour that was to start the following week. He assured fans that he was working with venues and the promoter to make new plans that will be announced "very soon."

- Maluma, Maluma 11:11 - The Colombian singer and his management company, WK Entertainment, have decided to postpone shows in the remaining 14 European cities of his world tour because they are "respecting the request of the European government with regards to the global COVID-19 health pandemic."

- Mandy Moore - The singer-actress announced via social media on March 16 that her tour that was supposed to start in Pittsburgh on March 20 has been postponed "in the interest of safety and well fare for us all."

- Mariah Carey - The singer canceled her planned March 10 concert at the Neal Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii, one week ahead of time, citing "international travel restrictions." "I am SUPER excited to be coming to Honolulu in November and perform my special All I Want for Christmas Is You & Hits extravaganza for the first time ever in Hawaii!" she assured fans. "I can't wait to see you! Stay safe!!"

- Michael Buble, An Evening With Michael Buble - The singer is postponing his tour dates from March 17 to April 5. “I was looking forward to getting back on the road but the safety of my fans and my touring family of course take priority under the current circumstances. We will be coming back soon with new dates and everyone will be safe to enjoy a great night out. Stay well everyone," commented Bublé.

- Miranda Lambert, Wildcard tour - On April 3, the country singer announced the rescheduled dates for her two remaining U.S. shows and the upcoming Canadian run of her tour will be from Oct. 8 to Oct. 23. The tickets purchased for the original shows will still be valid for the new dates.

Prior to this announcement, Lambert shared via Instagram on Friday, March 13, that she would no longer be performing Down Under. "Australia, as you may have already heard, the Australian government has put restrictions in place, banning gatherings of more than 500 people," she explained. "I'm so sad that we won't be able to play some country music for y'all! I'll be thinking of you and hope you stay safe and healthy. Love, M."

- NCT, The Dream Show tour - On Jan. 29, the K-pop group announced they were postponing their Feb. 15 performance at The Star Theatre in Singapore.

- Niall Horan, Nice to Meet Ya tour - The former One Direction member announced on April 3 that he was holding off on touring. "This was a difficult decision, but the well-being of my fans and touring family is always my top priority," he tweeted. "Please stay safe everyone."

This news comes after the singer's iHeartRadio album release party was canceled. "As a precautionary measure, tonight’s (March 12) iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Niall Horan is canceled," read a statement on Twitter.

- The National - The band canceled their March 17 and 18 tour dates in Tokyo, Japan on March 2. "Much to our disappointment, in the interest of public safety our March 17+18 dates in Tokyo have been canceled," they tweeted. "We look forward to returning in the future and performing for our friends in Japan."

- Old Dominion - The band announced that they would withdraw from their upcoming performance as part of the C2C Music Festival in Berlin, Amsterdam, Dublin, London and Glasgow.

- Ozzy Osbourne - The rocker pulled out of a scheduled appearance at SXSW, just a day before the festival was officially canceled.

- Pentatonix - The group canceled the European leg of their world tour on March 10, writing in a social media statement, "Despite our best efforts and intentions, it is, simply, no longer possible for us to execute this tour the way we'd want to: safely, confidently and completely." The promised to reschedule the dates, asking fans to "hold on to your tickets as we will follow up as soon as possible with information on each show."

- Reba McEntire - The country star announced on March 12 that she would be postponing her upcoming arena tour, originally scheduled to launch in a week. The newly rescheduled dates launch July 9 in Huntsville, Alabama, and wrap August 8 in Evansville, Indiana. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all dates. "For the safety of everyone, we have decided to postpone our new arena tour until July," shares Reba. "All tickets will be honored for the new dates. Most importantly, stay safe and take care of you and your loved ones. We’ll get through this together."

- The Rolling Stones, No Filter - The summer tour was due to kick off in San Diego on May 8 and end in Atlanta on July 9. All concerts have been postponed and AEG Presents/ Concerts West has advised ticket holders to hold onto their original tickets and await further information.

"We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together – and we’ll see you very soon," the band said in a statement.

- Stormzy, Heavy Is the Head tour - The British rapper postponed the Asian leg of his tour on Feb. 13. "I was seriously looking forward to bringing the #HITH world tour to Asia and playing some epic sold-out shows," he tweeted, "but due to the ongoing health and travel concerns surrounding the coronavirus, I’m regrettably having to reschedule this leg of the tour."

- STYX - The rock band opted to postpone their scheduled concerts in March, starting on March 13 through March 28. The shows are currently being rescheduled and will be announced in the coming weeks. "STYX is grateful for their fans’ continued support," they stated via a press release.

- Taeyeon, The Unseen tour - The South Korean pop star announced on Jan. 29 that her Feb. 1 concert at Singapore Indoor Stadium would be canceled.

- Tanya Tucker, CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now tour - The country singer and CMT announced rescheduled tour dates for the spring leg of her tour that will now take place later this year. Purchased tour tickets will be honored at all rescheduled dates.

- Taylor Swift - On April 17, Taylor Swift announced that she would be canceling all her remaining shows scheduled for 2020. "I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us," she tweeted to her fans.

- Trevor Noah - The Daily Show host announced that he would be postponing all of his stand-up tour dates for the remainder of March. He also assured fans that he would reschedule those dates.

- Vanessa Carlton, Love Is an Art Tour - The singer's team announced that both the first and second legs of Carlton's forthcoming tour will be rescheduled "to help limit the instances of group gatherings" and to do whatever is possible to prevent the spread and keep people healthy. "We are living through a very challenging time right now and our hearts go out to all those affected by Covid-19. While we know we will persevere and life will return to normal, at the moment, our number one concern is helping to ensure everyone remains safe," Carlton's team expressed in a statement released on March 16. "Many of the states and countries (we're looking at you Canada) where the tour was headed, have already issued guidelines about events, and we expect others will follow suit shortly. While we don't yet know exactly when these shows will be rescheduled, once we do, we will let you know. For now, please hold onto your tickets as they will be honored for the new dates." Carlton added a statement of her own, explaining, "I will not put any of you in a position where you may become sick, so we must postpone our tour. But, we are going to do all we can to reschedule these dates, and when we do, we'll bring you an epic show! Meanwhile wash your hands 9000 times a day. Thank you for your understanding and your support -- and be safe!" Meanwhile, Carlton's new album, Love Is an Art, will still come out March 27.

- Zac Brown Band, The Owl Tour and Roar With the Lions Tour - The band announced they were officially canceling both of their 2020 tours. "We are deeply disappointed this has happened. Touring is our life blood and performing live for our fans is the best part of this job," the band said in a statement on March 20. "Bottom line though, we want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first. We are in unprecedented times which requires unprecedented decisions."

AWARDS SHOWS AND CEREMONIES

- ACM Awards- It was revealed that the Academy of Country Music Awards, which was originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on April 5, has been postponed. The event will now kick off on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will air on CBS.

- BAFTA's Television Craft Awards and Television Awards - "Following the latest government advice on coronavirus (COVID-19), we regret to announce that the British Academy Television Craft Awards and Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, originally scheduled for 26 April and 17 May respectively, will be postponed until later in the year," read a statement from BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts).

- BMI Latin Awards 2020 - The Latin music awards show, set to take place on March 31, was postponed on March 10 as BMI announced in a statement, "The health and safety of our employees and affiliates is our number one priority, and as a result, BMI is postponing its upcoming Latin Awards show, originally scheduled for March 31 in Los Angeles. We plan to reschedule the Latin Awards at a later date and look forward to honoring Wisin y Yandel with our President’s Award and celebrating our talented family of Latin music creators."

- 2020 Billboard Music Awards - The awards show, scheduled to air live April 29 on NBC, has been postponed to a date TBD. “In accordance with the current guidelines set forth by national and local health officials and in order to ensure the health and safety of our artists, fans, guests and staff - we are postponing the Billboard Music Awards," dick clark productions and NBC said in a statement. "For more than two decades, the Billboard Music Awards has honored the best in music based on the Billboard charts, and we look forward to celebrating the incredible artists who topped those charts over the last year. dcp and NBC will announce a new date and venue for the show in the near future."

- 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards - The awards show, scheduled to air live from the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on April 23 on Telemundo, has been postponed to a date TBD. The LatinFest+ conference, which was scheduled for April 20-23 at The Venetian, will also be postponed. "The health and safety of our guests, artists, participants and staff continue to be our highest priority, and we look forward to rescheduling the awards show and conference in the near future. We will provide updates via email, social media channels and our official event websites – Telemundo.com/premiosbillboard and latinfestplus.com," the network said in a statement.

- 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards - The Council of Fashion Designers of America announced their plans to postpone the annual awards ceremony on March 18. "After carefully reviewing the guidelines of federal and state governments, as well as public health agencies, CFDA Chairman, Tom Ford, and Steven Kolb, President and CEO, along with the full support of the board, have made the decision to postpone the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards," they said in a statement. "Designer nominations will also be postponed to a later date."

- Cannes Film Festival - The 2020 festival, which was set to take place from May 12-23 on the French Riviera, will not move forward as scheduled, organizers announced on March 19. "Several options are considered in order to preserve its running, the main one being a simple postponement, in Cannes, until the end of June-beginning of July, 2020. As soon as the development of the French and international health situation will allow us to assess the real possibility, we will make our decision known."

-CMA Fest - The event that was to be held from June 4 to June 7 has been canceled. "Whether you planned to attend CMA Fest for the first time, or you have attended many times throughout the last 48 years, we know how special this festival is for Country Music fans around the globe and that many will be disappointed by this decision. As the world is still greatly affected by the spread of COVID-19, we cannot in good conscience risk the health and wellbeing of our fans, artists, staff and Country Music community," reads a statement.

Those who purchased four-day tickets to the event can use those passes for next year's festival, or they can request a full refund.

- CMT Awards - The annual awards show has been pushed from June 3 to Oct. 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

- Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas - The event is now scheduled to take place Oct. 2 through Oct. 4 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with Camp EDC kicking things off on Oct. 1.

- 46th Daytime Emmy Awards - The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on March 19 that the Daytime Emmys would not be held as scheduled on June 12. "As there are so many unknowns right now with the flow of information changing on a daily, almost hourly, basis, it would simply be irresponsible to move forward with our annual celebration of excellence in daytime television at this time," the Academy said in a statement. "We look forward to announcing our incredibly talented nominees later this spring. We are working on some interesting alternative ideas for how to best recognize the honorees later this year and will share more details in the weeks ahead."

- 41st Annual Sports Emmy Awards and 71st annual Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards - Both events were scheduled for April but have now been postponed 'based on government guidance regarding events of 500 people or more during the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus," Sports Emmy Award executive director Justine Gubar said in a statement.

- GLAAD Media Awards - GLAAD's Rich Ferraro, Chief Communications Officer and an Executive Producer of the GLAAD Media Awards, issued the following statement on March 11: "Given GLAAD’s long-standing commitment to the safety of our members, sponsors, and guests, the GLAAD Media Awards will no longer take place on March 19th in New York City... We are beyond proud to honor Ryan Murphy and Judith Light, two trailblazing beacons of LGBTQ advocacy and inclusion, and we will ensure their game-changing work is rightfully recognized at another time. We are so thankful to our host Lilly Singh, performers Adam Lambert and Ben Platt, and all of the LGBTQ people who were working hard to ensure our stage show would once again send much-needed messages of LGBTQ acceptance around the globe."

- Eurovision Song Contest 2020 - The European Broadcasting Union announced the cancellation of the international competition on March 18. "Over the past few weeks, we have explored many alternative options to allow the Eurovision Song Contest to go ahead," the EBU said in a statement. "However, the uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19 throughout Europe – and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities - means the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has taken the difficult decision to not continue with the live event as planned. We are very proud that the Eurovision Song Contest has united audiences every year, without interruption, for the past 64 years and we, like the millions of fans around the world, are extremely saddened that it can not take place in May."

- iHeartRadio Music Awards -- The awards show that was scheduled for March 29 in Los Angeles, California, has now been postponed. "As you may know, the Shrine in Los Angeles recently announced that it is officially closed for events through March 31 the earliest -- which includes the iHeartRadio Music Awards scheduled to air on FOX, Sunday, March 29. The safety of our guests, employees, artists and partners is our main priority. iHeartMedia and FOX will plan to reschedule at the appropriate time and will provide more information and relevant updates as they become available. Refunds are being issued to ticketed guests," reads the statement.

- Kids' Choice Awards 2020 - On March 11, Nickelodeon postponed the 2020 Kids' Choice Awards, which were scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 22 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA. "The Kids’ Choice Awards scheduled for March 22, 2020, in Los Angeles is being postponed in consideration of the safety and well-being of every person involved with the show, which is our top priority," the network told ET in a statement. "We will have further information about a new date in the future."

- Life Achievement Award Gala - The American Film Institute postponed the annual ceremony due to concerns over the spread of virus on March 7. The gala, set this year to honor Julie Andrews, was scheduled to take place April 25 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The event will be rescheduled for a date in early summer.

- Olivier Awards 2020 - The ceremony has been canceled altogether. "It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Olivier Awards 2020 with Mastercard at the Royal Albert Hall on April 5," read the statement.

- The Razzie Awards - Scheduled to take place on for Saturday, March 14, the annual ceremony has been canceled. Razzie co-founder Mo Murphy tells ET that their "current production company partner has pulled the plug on the Razzie Awards due to force majeure, but we still have performers, a theater and we found a camera crew, and are ready to go. We would love for somebody to step in (for their show to go on)!"

- Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - The event was to take place on May 2 at Cleveland’s Public Hall, but ET confirms that it has been postponed. "The 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is being postponed to a future date. The ceremony was scheduled to be broadcast live for the first time on HBO on May 2 at 8 p.m. ET at Cleveland’s Public Hall," reads a statement from HBO. It has been rescheduled for Nov. 7.

- Songwriters Hall of Fame - The 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala originally set for June 11, 2020 has been rescheduled to June 10, 2021, at the Marriott Marquis New York.

- 2020 Tony Awards - Theater's biggest awards show, which was scheduled to air live from New York City's Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 7, will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date, the American Theatre Wing said in a statement, adding, "We are looking forward to celebrating Broadway and our industry when it is safe to do so."

RELEASES & PREMIERES

- Antebellum - Lionsgate has delayed the release of the Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz-directed film -- which stars Janelle Monáe, Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, and Gabourey Sidibe -- to a date TBD.

- Black Widow - Scarlett Johansson's Marvel movie was to debut on May 1 but due to theater closures, Disney has decided to delay the film's release until further notice.

- David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet - "In light of recent government advice for COVID-19, we regret to inform you that the release of David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet has been postponed in cinemas and on Netflix until later in 2020," reads the statement about the postponement.

- Dixie Chicks - On April 21, the country music group announced that they would be postponing the release of their highly anticipated album, Gaslighter, which was supposed to come out on May 1. This will be their first new album in over a decade.

- The Eternals - The movie starring Angelina Jolie was supposed to hit theaters on Nov. 6 but will now not be released until Feb. 12, 2021.

- Fargo - FX said in a statement to ET, "Due to the postponement of production related to the coronavirus, the fourth installment of FX's award-winning limited series Fargo will no longer premiere on Sunday, April 19th. A new premiere date will be determined once production resumes."

- Fast & Furious 9 - Vin Diesel's Fast & Furious 9, originally set for release Memorial Day 2020, has been postponed. The new release date is April 2021.

"To our family of Fast fans everywhere, We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga. That's why it's especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film," a statement read. "It's become clear that it won't be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May. We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2."

- Haim, Women in Music Part III - The music trio announced that they would be holding off on releasing their upcoming album that was originally supposed to drop on April 24.

“We’re on day 11 of quarantine, which has given us a lot of time to think,” the sister trio wrote on social media. "We’ve been talking every day for hours about our upcoming album and how we want to present it to you guys. Due to everything that is going on with COVID-19 and the changing nature of travel policies and quarantines across the world, we’ve decided it best to postpone the release of Women in Music Part III to later this summer.”

“We can’t wait to reschedule everything we had in mind for you all, and we can’t wait to see all of you on the road when it’s 100 percent safe to do so,” they continued. “In the meantime, we are gonna be dropping some new tunes.”

- Ghostbusters: Afterlife - The sequel, starring Paul Rudd was originally to hit theaters on July 10 but will now be released on June 5, 2021.

- In the Heights - Lin-Manuel Miranda's adaptation of musical was to be released on June 26 but has now been postponed. "We couldn't wait to share it with you. But we're going to have to wait a little longer," Miranda tweeted on March 25. "...When we can safely gather again, flags in hand, we will be there, enjoying this movie in theaters."

- Lady Gaga, Chromatica - The pop star alerted her fans on March 24 that "after a lot of deliberation," she is postponing the release of her album and will drop it later this year. She also revealed that she had a secret Coachella performance planned but that too was put on hold since the festival was postponed.

- Little Fires Everywhere - The premiere event for the new Hulu series, starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, set for March 12 was canceled by the streaming service the day prior "out of an abundance of caution." The series will still premiere as planned on Hulu on March 18.

- The Lovebirds - The romantic comedy starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae has also been postponed. Originally scheduled to hit theaters April 3, no new release date has been set at this time.

- The Matrix 4 - On March 16, ET confirmed the next installment in The Matrix franchise had shut down production in Berlin, Germany, until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.

- Minions: The Rise of Gru - The next film in the Despicable Me saga, which was set to be released on July 3, has now been pushed back to July 2, 2021. "In response to the severity of the situation in France, we are temporarily closing our Illumination Mac Guff studio in Paris. With this decision we are abiding by the French Government’s guidelines and doing everything possible to slow the spread of the virus as we care for our artists and their families," Chris Meledandri, Founder and CEO of Illumination, said in a previous statement. "This means we will be unable to finish MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU in time for our planned global releases in late June and early July. While we all grapple with the enormity of this crisis, we must put the safety and protection of our employees above all. We look forward to finding a new release date for the return of Gru and the Minions."

- Morbius - Instead of hitting theaters on March 19, the film, starring Jared Leto, will now come out on March 19, 2021.

- No Time to Die - The film, which marks star Daniel Craig's swan song as James Bond, pushed its April release to Nov. 25. "MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020," the official James Bond account tweeted on March 4.

- Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway - Multiple sources reported on March 10 that the release of the animated sequel -- starring Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson and James Corden -- would be pushed to Aug. 7.

- The Personal History of David Copperfield - Disney has delayed the release of the Dev Patel-starring Charles Dickens adaptation to a date TBD.

- A Quiet Place Part II -- "To all our A Quiet Place fans, one of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together," director John Krasinski wrote. "Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that."

"As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie... I'm gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together!" he continued. "So here's to our group movie date! See you soon! #AQuietPlacePart2... Take2."

- Run -Lionsgate has delayed the release of the Sarah Paulson-starring thriller to a date TBD.

- Sam Smith, Untitled Album - The singer announced on March 30 that they are delaying the release of their upcoming album and changing its name. It was originally supposed to drop in June and was going to be called To Die For.

"To my wonderful fans, firstly I want to send love and strength to everyone who has been affected by this situation. I hope you are all alright during this incredibly weird, upsetting and unprecedented time," Smith tweeted. "I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn't feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions."

- Sing 2 - The animated movie's original release date of July 2, 2021 has now been taken by Minions: The Rise Of Gru -- pushing Sing 2's release date to Christmas 2021.

- Spiral - Lionsgate has delayed the release of the Book of Saw film -- which stars Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella, and Marisol Nichols -- to a date TBD.

- Top Gun: Maverick - The highly anticipated sequel will now hit theaters on Dec. 23 rather than June 24.

- Wicked -Universal's film adaptation of the musical was set for a holiday 2021 launch, but that's since been pushed back to a date TBD, as Sing 2 takes its release date. Sing 2 was pushed from its original July 2021 release, to make room for Minions: The Rise of Gru.

- The Women in the Window - Disney has delayed the release of the Amy Adams-starring thriller to a date TBD.

- Wonder Woman 1984 - The highly anticipated sequel was to hit theaters on June 5 but will now debut on Aug. 14. "In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 film to Aug. 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all," Gal Gadot, the film's leading lady, tweeted on March 25.

TV & FILM PRODUCTIONS

In addition to the shows and movies listed below, Deadline reports that Universal Television has delayed production on season 2 of Netflix's Russian Doll, season 2 of Apple's Little America, and season 1 of Peacock's Rutherford Falls. The CW's The Flash has also halted production. In addition, Netflix's The Witcher and Amazon Prime's shows Peaky Blinders and Line Of Duty have put filming on hold.

- Apple TV+ - ET has learned that active filming on all Apple TV+ series, which are produced by outside studios, is being temporarily suspended. This includes shows like The Morning Show, Foundation, See, Servant, Lisey’s Story and For All Mankind.

- The Amazing Race - The CBS reality competition show announced on Feb. 28 that they were halting production over coronavirus concerns. "Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of The Amazing Race have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series," a network spokesperson said in a statement to ET.

- Avatar Sequels - Filming of the sequels has been suspended in New Zealand. Producer Jon Landau told the New Zealand Herald, “We’ve delayed it. We had plans to come down Friday night with a group of people and start back up and we made the decision to hold off and continue working here [Los Angeles], and come down there a little bit later than we’d planned.”

- The Bachelorette - On March 13, Warner Brothers announced that they would halting production on The Bachelorette and several other shows. "With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority. During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based," the statement reads.

- The Batman - On March 14, Warner Brothers Pictured announced that filming for Robert Pattinson's The Batman would be going on hiatus for two weeks as the studio continued to monitor the situation. The action film was in production in the U.K.

- Big Brother - The CBS reality show announced via Instagram on March 10 that "all casting calls for [Season 22] in the upcoming weeks have been postponed for the time being." Instead, producers encourage those who are interested in being on the show to fill out an online application. While the post does not specify why casting calls have been postponed, a source connected to the show confirms to ET that the decision is in response to coronavirus concerns.

- Big Brother Canada - The reality show announced on March 25 that they are shutting down production on their eighth season early, due to public health concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The season, which kicked off on March 6, had 12 houseguests remaining out of the original 16. The cast members will be coming out of reality show isolation, only to head back into coronavirus isolation. "Big Brother Canada is a labour of love for so many, and even though it hurts to say goodbye to the season, it’s the right thing to do," said host Arisa Cox in a statement posted to the show's website. "On behalf of the incredible people who put this show together, thank you to everyone who started this journey with us. Please take care and be safe!" At this time, the show announced, there are no plans to resume production on the current season of Big Brother Canada at a later date.

- Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network - The Fixer Upper couple's network was originally set to launch in October, but is now being pushed back due to production delays. The duo is still, however, planning for a four-hour preview event for on April 26 that will air on the DIY Network.

- Cinderella - On March 16, ET learned that with a travel ban extension to the United Kingdom, Cinderella production is on hiatus for two weeks.

- Disney's Live-Action Films - Production has been halted on the Little Mermaid, which was supposed to begin shooting in London, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, Home Alone, The Last Duel and Nightmare Alley. Pre-production has also been put on hold for Peter Pan & Wendy and Shrunk.

Disney-Fox said in a statement, "While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time. We will continue to assess the situation and restart as soon as feasible."

- Disney TV Studios - Production has also been put on hold for shows Adopted, The Big Leap, The Big Sky, The Brides, Harlem’s Kitchen, Home Economics, Kids Matter Now, My Village, Ordinary Joe, Prospect, Rebel, Thirtysomething(Else), Untitled Kapnek/holland, Valley Trash, Work Wife and Wreckage. In addition, DTS will also be suspending production on limited series Genius: Aretha for at least three weeks.

- The Ellen DeGeneres Show- Production on the daytime talk show has been suspended until March 30, DeGeneres revealed on Twitter on March 13. "Hey there. Me again. So, after some more thought, we have decided to suspend production completely until March 30th. We just want to take every precaution to ensure that we do our part to keep everyone healthy. I love you guys, and can’t wait to come back. I’m already bored," she wrote.

- Elvis biopic - The as-yet-untitled project, directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Austin Butler as the "Hound Dog" crooner, reportedly halted production after Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus. Gold Coast Bulletin reporter Ryan Keen first reported the news after Hanks shared his diagnosis on March 11.

- Empire - Episode 18, the last completed episode before the Fox show's production was shut down, will air on April 21, and that will now be the premature end of Empire's final season, Deadline reports.

- The Falcon and The Winter Soldier - On March 10, ET confirmed that the Disney+ series, which stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, had shut down production in Prague over coronavirus concerns and called everyone home to Atlanta. As of now, the series is still set to start streaming in August 2020.

- Friends reunion special - The Friends reunion special -- which was set to feature the sitcom's entire principal cast: Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer -- has been delayed at HBO Max amid coronavirus concerns. The project was supposed to be filmed on March 23 and 24, on the show's former soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California. ET has reached out to HBO Max for comment.

- The Great British Bake Off - The competitive cooking show was due to go into production in April at Welford Park in Newbury, England, but producers want to make sure that the presenters, bakers and crew are safe to film.

"We continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of Public Health England and we will delay filming on Bake Off until it is safe to proceed," a spokesperson at Love Productions said.

- Grey's Anatomy - The medical drama is shutting down production for two weeks. Cast and crew received a message on March 12. "Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on Grey’s Anatomy effective immediately. We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves," the statement reads. "This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti’s suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50."

- Grace and Frankie - The seventh and final season of the Netflix comedy is being put on pause. "To ensure the health and safety of our cast and crew, Skydance has temporarily suspended filming for Grace and Frankie," Skydance told ET in a statement.

- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - CBS announced on March 12 that, "The Late Show has postponed production on the three original episodes scheduled for next week, which lead into a previously scheduled hiatus. We will continue to monitor the situation closely with plans to return on Monday, March 30."

- Mission: Impossible 7 - A spokesperson from Paramount Pictures told ET on Feb. 25 that filming on Mission: Impossible 7 had been put on hold in Italy. "Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7," the statement read. "During this hiatus, we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves."

- NCIS - Sources tell ET that CBS TV Studios has stopped production on NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.

- The Price Is Rightand Card Sharks Season Two - Fremantle shared on March 12 that as live audiences are integral to the format of the shows, they will be suspending The Price Is Right production for the short term. "For similar reasons, we will be postponing the start of production for season two of Card Sharks. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and determine the appropriate time to resume normal course of business," the statement reads.

- The Prom - According to Deadline, production on Ryan Murphy's musical movie, starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman, has shut down production for the time being even though it was set to wrap within the next few days.

- Riverdale - Production on the CW drama was suspended "out of an abundance of caution" after a crew member had contact with someone who contracted the COVID-19 virus. A source told ET that production was being halted until March 13, and that the main cast was filming on March 11 before the shut down. "We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member," said Warner Bros. Television in a statement to ET. "The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world."

- Saturday Night Live - The sketch comedy series has shut down until further notice, ET learned on March 16. SNL was originally supposed to return on March 28.

- So You Think You Can Dance - The reality dance competition announced on March 16 that they would no longer be holding the scheduled in-person casting auditions. Auditions submitted on-line will still be considered, and they will still be accepting on-line submissions until March 22.

- Survivor - On March 11, CBS announced that production on the 41st season of Survivor, which was set to begin in Fiji in March, had been delayed until May. "Due to concerns and uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 globally, CBS and the producers of Survivor have taken the precautionary measure to delay production on the 41st season, which was set to begin filming later this month in Fiji," read the statement from a CBS spokesperson. "Pending worldwide events, the plan is to return to production on May 19th. The health and safety of the castaways and production members is our top priority."

- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers - NBC announced that beginning March 13, both shows will suspend production through their previously planned hiatus, which was scheduled for the week of March 23. "We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make decisions about future shows as we get closer to the start of production," the statement said.

- Universal Pictures -- "Live-action feature productions will ramp down and go on hiatus beginning this weekend. The studio continues to monitor the situation closely and will make a determination on when to restart production in the coming weeks," a spokesperson for Universal Pictures announced. ET can confirm that the affected titles include Jurassic World: Dominion, Flint Strong, and an untitled Billy Eichner, Nick Stoller, Judd Apatow project that was in pre-production.

- Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Beginning Friday, March 13, the late-night show suspended production, noting that there would be no new episodes airing with the exception of a pre-recorded episode that would air March 19 on Bravo.

- The Wendy Williams Show - On March 12, it was confirmed that production would be on hold indefinitely. "The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Considering the current escalation of the Coronavirus, production will be put on hold, indefinitely," a statement read. "However, the office will remain open for you to pick up any materials or personal items. In place of live shows we will air repeats and we will continue to monitor the situation with the CDC and city officials to determine the best time to return and produce live shows again. Thank you for everything you do and please stay safe!"

- WrestleMania - The WWE organization announced on March 16 that WrestleMania "and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place." However, the match itself will still be held and streamed live on April 5 on on WWE Network and pay-per-view. "Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania," the organization said in a statement.

FESTIVALS & CONVENTIONS

- BeautyconLA 2020 - The convention announced via social media on March 11 that their Los Angeles convention, planned for Aug. 1-2, would be rescheduled to Dec. 5-6, with all tickets honored for the new dates. "While we are optimistic that COVID-19 will be better understood by summer, many of our partners have been impacted by the delays and closures of their partners throughout Asia and other parts of the world," they said in a statement. Beautycon NYC is still set for Oct. 31-Nov. 1, while Beautycon Tokyo has been postponed until 2021.

- Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival - The festival in Manchester, Tennessee, was to take place from June 11 to June 14, but it's been rescheduled for Sept. 24 to Sept. 27.

- BottleRock Napa Valley - The music and wine festival, set for May 22-24 has been postponed until Oct. 2-4. Organizers confirmed in their social media statement that headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Dave Mattthews Band, Khalid, Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals, Zedd and more had been confirmed for the rescheduled date.

- Burning Man - Burning Man announced on April 10 that they would not be going forward with their annual event, scheduled for the end of August. "In the interest of the health & wellbeing of our community, we have decided not to build Black Rock City this year," the organization announced on social media. "Burning Man, however, is alive & well, and we look forward to seeing you in the Multiverse."

- CinemaCon 2020 - It was announced on Wednesday that the annual convention, which was scheduled to run from March 30 to April 2, has been canceled, according to a statement released by John Fithian and Mitch Neuhauser, the president and managing director of the National Association of Theatre Owners, who organize the high-profile industry event. "It is with great regret we are announcing the cancellation of CinemaCon 2020. Each spring, motion picture exhibitors, distributors and industry partners from around the world meet in Las Vegas to share information and celebrate the moviegoing experience...While local outbreaks vary widely in severity, the global circumstances make it impossible for us to mount the show that our attendees have come to expect. ... We look forward to continuing the 10-year tradition of presenting the largest movie theater convention in the world and joining our attendees in future celebrations of the moviegoing experience."

- Coachella - After lots of speculation, Goldenvoice announced on March 10 that they would be rescheduling the 2020 music festival from April 10-12 and April 17-19 to Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18. "While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials," the production company said in a statement, noting that they would honor April tickets in October and offer refunds for those not able to attend.

- Comic-Con 2020 - It was announced that San Diego Comic-Con had been canceled for the first time in its 50-year history. The event will instead return to the San Diego Convention Center from July 22 to July 25, 2021.

- Edinburgh International Film Festival - The event in Scotland that was to take place in June has been postponed. "It is with huge regret that we have taken the necessary decision to postpone the 74th Edinburgh International Film Festival. Film festivals are critical platforms for films and filmmakers to reach and engage with audiences, and EIFF has done this uninterrupted for 74 years. However the health and well being of our staff, filmmaker guests and audiences has to be the first consideration," Ken Hay, CEO of Edinburgh International Film Festival, said in a statement.

- Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3 (Los Angeles)- The world's premier event for computer and video games and related products was canceled after originally being set for June 9-11. "We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters," E3 said in a statement. "But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today."

-2020 ESSENCE Festival - The annual event, which was scheduled to take place in New Orleans from July 1-5, has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. While the event was originally rescheduled for Fall, organizers officially cancelled the festival following Mayor LaToya Cantrell's recommendation that large events be put off entirely for the rest of the year. "From the beginning, we have shared that the health, safety and well-being of our festival-goers, local citizens and others who contribute to making the festival such a unique experience were our top concerns,” festival organizers expressed in a statement to The New York Times, "and would be the foremost considerations in our decision-making.”

- Glastonbury Music Festival - The event that was to take place in Pilton, Somerset, in England from June 24 to June 28 has been canceled. “Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event, but following the new government measures announced this week – and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty – this is now our only viable option,” festival heads said in a statement.

- iHeartCountry Festival - The event, presented by Capital One, that was to be held on May 2 at the Frank Erwin Center will be rescheduled at a later date.

- Life is Beautiful Festival - The annual, three-day music, food, comedy and arts festival held in Downtown Las Vegas has been cancelled. Event organizers announced the news on April 21, explaining that they will be putting the resources usually allocated for the festival toward supporting the local community amid the coronavirus crisis.

"We were more excited than ever to share the vision of this year’s festival with you. Instead, this moment has given us the opportunity to pause and assess what is truly important. It has given us the space to reflect and to grow, to refocus on our work, and to find new ways to give back to our community beyond the three days of the festival," organizers said in a statement posted to social media. "From the beginning, Life is Beautiful has been a year-round, aspirational mantra that materializes into a festival that unites visitors from around the world. For this year, that festival won’t happen but there has never been a more important time to remind us all that life is indeed beautiful. That is what we are going to do, in ways large and small."

- New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - The festival that was to take place between April 23 and April 26 as well as April 30 through May 3 has been postponed. "The health and safety of the community, our musicians, Festival Fans, participants, sponsors and staff are paramount, and we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials…we will announce exact dates and additional details soon," read a statement from the event heads.

- PaleyFest LA 2020 - On March 11, the Paley Center announced that dates for 2020 PaleyFest at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre -- which was set to honor shows like Modern Family, Outlander, Star Trek: Picard, The Mandalorian and more -- were postponed. "Based on the most recent news and out of an abundance of concern, we have made the difficult decision to postpone this year’s PaleyFest. While we were looking forward to presenting another stellar lineup of PaleyFest events, the safety of our event participants, guests, and staff is the highest priority," the Paley Center announced in their statement. "We are exploring options to reschedule the festival and all ticket purchases will be honored for the new dates."

- Rolling Loud Miami 2020 - The music festival, originally set to take place May 8-10, has been rescheduled for Presidents Day weekend in February 2021 with the original 2020 lineup intact.

- RuPaul's DragCon LA - On March 10, it was announced that RuPaul's DragCon LA 2020 -- which was supposed to take place from May 1-3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center -- has been canceled. It will be postponed until 2021, and anyone who already bought tickets will be refunded. "DragCon's first priority is always the health and safety of everyone involved and we've been actively tracking the situation around the coronavirus," a message from the event's organizers reads. "Unfortunately, there's no way for anyone to know what the situation will be like in May. Due to that uncertainty, and out of an abundance of caution, we've decided that it's in the best interest of the talent, staff, and attendees to cancel RuPaul's DragCon LA 2020. DragCon LA will return in 2021, better than ever."

- Scripps National Spelling Bee - For the first time since 1945, Scripps National Spelling Bee was canceled. The competition will return next year, but will not change eligibility requirements for the next bee, which is scheduled to be held June 1-3, 2021, meaning this year's eighth graders will not get to compete as it's restricted to elementary and middle-schoolers only.

- Stagecoach - Goldenvoice announced on March 10 that they would be rescheduling the country music festival from April 24-26 to Oct. 23-25. "While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials," the production company said in a statement, noting that they would honor April tickets in October and offer refunds for those not able to attend. Following the announcement, headlining act Dan + Shay took to Twitter to announce that they would not be able to make the rescheduled dates due to their planned tour. "We apologize to our fans in Southern California, and promise to make it up to you soon."

- SXSW (Austin, Texas) - The film, media and music festival announced their cancellation on March 6, sharing, "The City of Austin has canceled the March dates for SXSW and SXSW EDU. SXSW will faithfully follow the City’s directions. We are devastated to share this news with you. 'The show must go on' is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation."

- Sydney Film Festival - Australia's main film festival that was to run from June 3 to June 14 has been canceled. "It is with deep regret that, for the first time in its history, the Sydney Film Festival board and management must announce the cancellation of this year’s festival," the event heads wrote on the festival's website. "The decision to cancel this year’s Sydney Film Festival follows a review of the most up to date advice regarding ways to minimize the spread of the coronavirus."

- TCM Classic Film Festival - TCM broke the news in a tweet that the event that was to be held April 16 through April 19 in Hollywood would be canceled. "Nothing is more important to TCM than the safety of our fans. In light of the increasing public health concerns related to coronavirus, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 #TCMFF," read the message.

- Tomorrowland Winter 2020 (Alpe d'Huez, France) - The winter installation of the electronic dance music festival was forced to cancel just two weeks before its kickoff. "In light of the recent worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the call from the French government to cancel large-scale events with over 5,000 attendees and welcoming international guests, Tomorrowland Winter 2020 in Alpe d’Huez (France) is forced to cancel this edition," read a statement on the FAQ page of the festival's website.

- Tortuga Music Festival- Rock The Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival, in partnership with Live Nation, is rescheduled for Oct. 2, 3 and 4 at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, Florida. The beach side festival will include headliners Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw. Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Barenaked Ladies, Gabby Barrett, Lee Brice, Blanco Brown, Billy Currington, Jordan Davis, Gone West ft. Colbie Caillat, Riley Green, Caylee Hammack, HARDY, Hirie, Jon Pardi, Jon Langston, Tracy Lawrence, LOCASH, Pitbull, Runaway June, Cole Swindell, Toots and the Maytals, Vanilla Ice, Morgan Wallen, Ya'boys and additional artist Michael Ray will also take the main stage and sunset stage.

- Tribeca Film Festival - The annual film festival was set to take place from April 15-26, but announced it was postponing this year's event on March 12. "We founded the Tribeca Film Festival as a way to heal our community after the devastation of the 9/11 attacks in 2001," Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises, said in a statement. "We were determined to overcome our fear and anxiety by joining together. It is in our DNA to march forward while caring about our community. We have made the difficult decision to postpone the 19th Tribeca Film Festival (April 15-26) based on the announcement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that events of 500 people or more are banned due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. We are committed to ensuring the health and safety of the public while also supporting our friends, filmmakers and storytellers who look to Tribeca as a platform to showcase their work to audiences. We will be back to you shortly with our plans. Please check www.tribecafilm.com for the latest updates, ticket refund information and details about how we are moving forward."

- Ultra Music Festival (Miami, Florida) - The outdoor electronic festival was set to take place from March 20-22, but announced its official cancellation on March 6, postponing the event until 2021. "It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that The City of Miami has issued an official directive requiring that the 22nd edition of Ultra Music Festival, originally scheduled for March 20, 21 and 22, 2020 will be postponed to March 26, 27 and 28, 2021. Due to the Florida Governor’s declaration of a public health emergency and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s Interim Guidance for COVID-19, it is impossible for the City to provide access to Bayfront Park at this time," Team Ultra announced via its website and social media. "Ultimately, there is no higher priority for us than the health, safety and physical well-being of each of you, together with everyone else involved in the production of the event."

- Upfronts in New York - A number of networks are opting to skip the their Upfront presentations in the city. Discovery, Inc. announced on March 12 that it has canceled its event scheduled for May 12. NBC, CBS, WarnerMedia, the CW and Fox did the same.

-VidCon - The event that was to take place in June in Anaheim, California, has been canceled altogether. “We are committed to bringing a VidCon US experience to our fans, creators, and the industry in 2020 and are actively working on a plan to do so this fall. We will have further details to share by June 15, 2020,” VidCon, which is owned by ViacomCBS, said in a statement.

VidCon said all tickets and pre-ordered merchandise that have been purchased for the 2020 event will be refunded in full by April 15, 2020, including all fees for previously canceled tickets. Tickets purchased for VidCon US 2020 will not be valid for use at future events.

SPORTS

- French Open - The annual tournament will now be held between Sept. 20 and Oct.4, rather than starting on May 18.

- Indian Wells Tennis Tournament - On Sunday, organizers of the BNP Paribas Open in Southern California, one of the world’s leading tennis tournaments, announced that the sporting event would not be held on March 9-22 as planned. "The Riverside County Public Health Department has declared a public health emergency for the Coachella Valley after a confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) locally," a statement read. "As a result, the 2020 BNP Paribas Open will not take place at this time due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus and the safety of the participants and attendees at the event."

- Invictus Games 2020 - Prince Harry announced on March 19 that this year's Invictus Games, set to take place in May in The Hague, Netherlands, would be rescheduled until May or June 2021, depending on the resources available. "This decision was the most sensible -- and safest -- option for all of you, for your family and everyone else involved in these games," Harry said in his announcement. "I know how disappointed you all must be. This is a focus that so many of you need. I would encourage you maintain that focus as best as you can. The good thing is you have an extra 12 or so months to be even fitter, to get even fitter than you already are, to be at your absolute top mental and physical fitness."

- Kentucky Derby - For the first time since 1945, the Kentucky Derby will be postponed until Sept. 5, organizer Churchill Downs announced. It was originally to take place May 2 as the event is always held on the first Saturday of May.

- Little League World Series - For the first time since its formation in 1947, the Little League World Series has been canceled. The 2020 MLB Little League Classic that was scheduled to be held on Aug. 23 between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles has also been canceled.

“Delivering this news comes with a very heavy heart. We have never had to cancel our World Series tournaments, but, right now, as our world comes together, we must do everything we can to help stem the spread of this deadly virus,” said Hugh E. Tanner, Little League International Board of Directors chairman, in a statement. "While we take this pause from the World Series and Regional Tournaments this summer.We are committed to working with our volunteers and staff to continue to provide an unparalleled youth sports experience to all children and be back stronger than ever in 2021."

- Major League Soccer 2020 Season - The MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a release: "Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season – based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees,""We'd like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time."

- MLB 2020 Spring Training - The league has canceled the rest of spring training and is delaying the start of the regular season by at least two weeks.

- NASCAR - On March 13, a statement was released on Twitter, which read: "NASCAR has decided to postpone the race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend & Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend. We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety & well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport."

- NBA 2020 season - The NBA announced on March 11 that they were suspending the season "until further notice" and using the hiatus to "determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic." This news came after the league confirmed that a player on the Utah Jazz preliminarily tested positive for the COVID-19 virus shortly before the Jazz's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which was subsequently canceled.

- NCAA Tournaments - On March 12, it was announced that all remaining games for the winter and spring championships would be canceled.

- NHL 2020 Season - "In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, and after consulting with medical experts and convening a conference call of the Board of Governors, the National Hockey League is announcing today that it will pause the 2019‑20 season beginning with tonight's games," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said.

- 2020 Summer Olympics - The upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, will not go on as planned, an International Olympic Committee member revealed. Dick Pound said that “on the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided.” The global sporting competition will be pushed back to 2021 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

- PGA Tour - - PGA Tour - It was announced on March 17 that the PGA Tour has cancelled all events through May 10 -- which includes the Valero Texas Open, the RBC Heritage, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the Wells Fargo Championship, and the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament. Furthermore, the PGA Championship has also been postponed to a later date this year, which has not yet been announced. "The health and safety of everyone associated with the PGA TOUR and the global community is and will continue to be our No. 1 priority as we navigate the ongoing health crisis related to the Coronavirus Pandemic," the organization said in a statement. "We will continue to work with the tournaments and partners affected by the schedule changes to make a positive impact in their respective communities and allow those events to come back at full strength in 2021. To give our fans respite from this ongoing situation, the PGA TOUR is working with its partners to make available archives of past PGA TOUR competitions and additional programming for fans. More details will be made available soon."

- Tokyo Olympics Media Summit - The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced on March 9 that they have postponed their upcoming media summit for the Tokyo Olympic Games out of "an abundance of caution." The event was supposed to take place from March 15-18 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel. According to a statement released by USOPC Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Luella Chavez D'Angelo, the decision was made "in an effort to limit any potential exposure to the coronavirus, COVID-19, by Team USA athletes, members of the media, staff and volunteers... We are already at work exploring ways to recreate, or find new, opportunities for athletes and media -- be they in-person or remote," the statement added. "We thank all who had planned to attend for their interest, support and understanding."

- The U.K. Open -- The original golf championship, which normally takes place in July, was canceled for the first time since WWII. “I can assure everyone that we have explored every option for playing The Open this year but it is not going to be possible," Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of the R&A said in a statement.

- Wimbledon 2020 - The annual tennis tournament in the U.K. has been canceled. "It is with great regret that the Main Board of the All England Club (AELTC) and the Committee of Management of The Championships have today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic. The 134th Championships will instead be staged from June 28 to July 11, 2021," read a statement in part.

- World Series of Poker 2020 - The organizers of the 51st annual tournament, which was scheduled to kick off on May 26 at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, officially announced on April 20 that the event would have to be postponed in light of the ongoing "public health emergency" and is now set to take place at a yet-unspecified date later this year. "We are committed to running the World Series of Poker this year but need additional time to proceed on our traditional scale while prioritizing guest and staff well-being,” Ty Stewart, Executive Director of the World Series of Poker, said in a statement. "In the interim, official WSOP competitions are expected to be played online this summer, and we will soon announce details of an expanded series of tournaments to be played on WSOP.com and through partnership with international operators, which will allow players to chase WSOP glory from their homes."

- XFL - On March 20, the league announced that they would be canceling the remainder of the 2020 season. "This decision has been made with the health and safety of the entire XFL family as our top priority," the XFL said in a statement. "While we are disappointed to not complete the 2020 season, our hearts are full of appreciation for your overwhelming support."

FASHION & BEAUTY

- Gucci - In early March, the Italian luxury brand canceled its upcoming Cruise 2021 show in San Francisco, which was planned for May 18.

- 2020 Met Gala - According to Vogue, "due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will be postponed to a later date." The event was to take place on Monday, May 4.

- Prada - The brand postponed its planned Resort 2021 show, scheduled for May 21 in Tokyo, on. Feb. 17. "This decision was made as a precautionary measure as well as an act of responsibility and respect for all the people working on and planning to attend our resort 2021 show," the company said in a statement. "Prada extends its sincere sympathies and concern to all the people and territories affected by this situation."

- Ralph Lauren - WWD reported on March 3 that the fashion brand announced the cancellation of its Fall/Winter 2020 fashion show, which was set to take place in New York in April. Lauren skipped on showing the new collection during New York Fashion Week in February.

- Selena Gomez's company, Rare Beauty's, planned community campaign- "The health and well-being of our community is always going to be our highest priority. In light of the latest updates and rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19 (Coronavirus), we've unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our #WeAreRare community call photoshoot until further notice," Rare Beauty said in a statement on its Instagram Story. "We would have loved to meet some members in person in March, we each have to do our part to limit the spread of Coronavirus."

OTHER

- AMC Theaters - As of Tuesday, March 17, all AMC theater locations will be closed for six to 12 weeks. "The closure ensures AMC’s compliance with the rapidly evolving local and federal government guidelines and requirements to shut theaters. All AMC Stubs A-List members will automatically have their accounts paused during the theater closure," the company said in a statement.

- The Bachelor Live On Stage - The production took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that they will be postponing live shows until next month. "In conjunction with our theater partners and local health authorities, we are postponing The Bachelor Live On Stage through April 19. Out plan is to reschedule all affected events. As soon as we have new information, it will be shared via the tour's website."

-Barry’s Studio - As a result of COVID 19, Barry's Bootcamp CEO Joey Gonzalez announced that all red rooms would be temporarily closed across the US and Canada.

-Broadway - The Broadway League announced on April 8 that all Broadway shows throughout June 7 had officially been cancelled, which could effectively mean the early end of the 2019-2020 season.

- Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa - The Atlantic City casino announced that it will comply with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s order and will temporarily suspend operations by 8 p.m. ET on Monday, March 16th.

- Caesars Entertainment - "All ticketed live entertainment held in Caesars Entertainment venues company-wide will suspend performances beginning this evening, Sunday, March 15, through March 31, 2020. Refunds and exchanges for affected dates are available at the point of purchase," Caesars announced. "We are taking these bold measures now and look forward to welcoming guests back to enjoy world-class entertainment experiences as soon as we are able. We thank you for your understanding and patience as we work through these challenging circumstances."

- California "Stay at Home" order - On March 19, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a statewide order for residents to stay at home except for essential activities. "This is a moment where we need to have straight talk and we need to tell people the truth," Newsom said.

- Changing of the Guard -- In London the royal guard outside Buckingham Palace does a daily Changing of the Guard ceremony, which has become a popular tourist attraction. On March 20, the Palace announced that the ceremonial display at Buckingham Palace, St James's Palace, and Windsor Castle has been postponed until further notice. "Advice will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, with a view to restarting when appropriate," the statement reads.

- Dancing With the Stars: Live! 2020 Tour - ABC announced in a statement on March 31: "With the uncertainty of COVID-19, we have unfortunately made the hard decision to cancel the previously postponed dates of the #DWTS: Live Tour 2020. We hope you are all staying safe and thank you for your continued understanding and support."

- Disneyland - On March 12, the theme park in Anaheim, California, announced, "While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month."

"The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open," the statement continued. "We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time."

- Grand Ole Opry - the world's longest-running radio show announced that, effective March 13, performances that include a live audience through April 4 have been put on pause.

- Hakkasan Group - The company is closing down its establishments in Las Vegas as well as San Diego. "The safety and well-being of our guests and employees has always been and will remain our top priority. Due to the unforeseeable ongoing impact of the COVID-19 virus we will temporarily suspend our Las Vegas venue operations until further notice. Our intention is to resume operations, pending further developments. In coordination with all recommended health and safety protocols from the Southern Nevada Health District, we will be continuing a professional deep cleaning and sanitation process of all Las Vegas venues," read a statement on Instagram.

- Katherine Schwarzenegger Book Tour - The author announced that she would be canceling her The Gift of Forgiveness book tour. "Thank you ALL for your amazing support of #thegiftofforgiveness! Unfortunately, my publishers and I have decided to postpone the remainder of the book tours in person events. We need to listen to government officials, and our top priority is keeping everyone safe and healthy," she posted to Instagram.

- Los Angeles bars, gyms, theaters, and in-person dining - In efforts to help contain new cases of coronavirus, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Sunday that businesses that serve the public -- including bars, nightclubs, gyms and movie theaters -- will be closed. Similar to New York City, L.A. restaurants will no longer be allowed to serve food in person. Instead, residents are encouraged to use delivery, takeout and drive-thru options. Garcetti also encouraged churches and other religious institutions to voluntarily close their doors during this time.

- LA Pride 2020 - The annual LGBTQ parade will be postponed. "Organizers are assessing the situation. More information to be provided around the postponement as details become available," the event's official Twitter announced on March 12.

- McDonald's - The fast-food chain released a statement on March 22, announcing that 1,270 of its restaurants in the United Kingdom will be closing by the end of Monday, March 23. "We have taken the difficult decision to close all McDonald’s restaurants in the U.K. and Ireland by 7 p.m. on Monday 23rd March at the latest,” the statement reads.

- The Metropolitan Museum of Art - "Right now all museum events are canceled through April 3. Given the uncertain public health environment, we will review on a rolling basis which museum events beyond April 3 will be canceled or postponed. We are hoping for the best, but public health and safety are our first priorities," a museum spokesperson said in a statement to ET.

- MGM Resorts - The multinational hospitality company announced on Sunday that, as of March 17, they would be temporarily closing all of their properties in Las Vegas, which includes Aria, Bellagio, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, Mirage, New York New York, Park MGM and Vdara. "As the coronavirus pandemic has intensified in the United States over the past week, the people of MGM Resorts have worked to try to find a way to continue delivering high quality hospitality and entertainment experiences for our guests while keeping our employees doing the jobs they love in a safe environment," Chairman and CEO Jim Murren said in a statement. "Despite our commitment to dedicating additional resources for cleaning and promoting good health, while making difficult decisions to close certain aspects of our operations, it is now apparent that this is a public health crisis that requires major collective action if we are to slow its progression. Accordingly, we will close all of our Las Vegas properties as of Tuesday, March 17th, for the good of our employees, guests and communities." The resorts will not be taking reservations prior to May 1, at the earliest.

- ModelLand - The opening of Tyra Banks' theme park has been postponed. "As is no surprise, in light of the recommendations of the CDC, WHO, and California Governor Gavin Newsom, we have decided to postpone the opening of ModelLand. We will continue to monitor the situation and determine a new date to open that is appropriate and safe. We remain excited to bring the wonderous world of ModelLand to you and will wait to welcome you to our attraction when the time is right," read the statement about the rescheduled opening.

- New York City Shutdown - On Friday, March 20, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that 100 percent of the state's non-essential workforce must stay home. Public transport will remain open.

-NYC LGBTQ Pride March - For the first time in 50 years, the New York City LGBTQ Pride March has been cancelled. Heritage of Pride, the event's organizers, announced the news of the cancellation on April 20. The decision comes after New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio cancelled all public event permits through the month of June. This comes after Los Angeles, San Francisco and several other large cities also announced that their Pride Marches would no longer be held as planned.

- Playboy Magazine - Playboy Enterprises CEO Ben Kohn announced on March 19 that the Spring 2020 issue would be the magazine's final printed publication for the year. "We will move to a digital-first publishing schedule for all of our content including the Playboy Interview, 20Q, the Playboy Advisor and of course our Playmate pictorials," Kohn explained. "In 2021, alongside our digital content offerings and new consumer product launches, we will bring back fresh and innovative printed offerings in a variety of new forms–through special editions, partnerships with the most provocative creators, timely collections and much more. Print is how we began and print will always be a part of who we are."

- Queen Elizabeth's Trooping the Colour Parade -- On March 27, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II's annual birthday parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, is canceled. The parade -- which features thousands of soldiers while the queen and other members of the royal family attend in a carriage -- was scheduled to take place on June 13 in London. Buckingham Palace announced the parade will not go on in its traditional form this year and a number of other options are being considered, in line with guidance from the government.

- Quibi Pre-Launch Party and Press Day - On March 9, the upcoming streaming serving announced that they'd no longer be hosting the press day or pre-launch party they'd planned for April 5 in Culver City, California, a day before the new app launches. "While we look forward to launching the Quibi app on April 6, we have decided to cancel our pre-launch event party out of an abundance of caution as we continue to monitor COVID-19," a spokesperson for the shortform digital media platform said in a statement to ET. "Supporting the health and well-being of everyone involved is our top priority."

- Regal Cinemas - Beginning March 17, Regal Cinemas will be shutting down all their theater locations until further notice.

- Rodeo Austin - The event, which was scheduled to take place March 14 to 28, was canceled. "At the direction of City of Austin and Travis County officials, Rodeo Austin is heartbroken that 2020 events have been canceled," the statement read, in part. "Canceling our event is extremely difficult for fans, volunteers, exhibitors, rodeo, athletes, donors, contractors and everyone involved…Rodeo Austin thanks you in advance for your support and we look forward to seeing you at the Fair & Rodeo in 2021."

- SBE Nightlife - Sam Nazarian, the founder and CEO of SBE, announced that all indoor nightlife venues, including celebrity hot spot Hyde, will be closed, effective the evening of Sunday, March 15. "We will use this time to continue to reinforce all our best practices for deep and thorough cleaning," a statement posted on Instagram read.

- SeaWorld - All SeaWorld amusement parks will be closed starting on March 16, through the end of the mont.

- Smithsonian Museum and National Zoo - "As a public health precaution due to COVID-19, all Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo will temporarily close to the public starting Saturday, March 14. We will provide updates on social media and on our website," the museum tweeted on March 12.

- St. Patrick's Day Parades - Festivities in Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and New Orleans have been canceled or postponed ahead of the St. Patrick's Day holiday due to concerns about the virus.

- TAO Nightlife - It was announced that all TAO day life, nightlife, lounge and rooftop operations are closing across the country, but restaurants will remain open.

- Twin Peaks 30th Anniversary Celebration - The event was to take place at Graceland in April but has been rescheduled for Oct. 30 to Nov. 1. All previously purchased ticket packages for Twin Peaks 30: Official Fan Celebration in April will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

- Universal Studios - On March 12, the theme park in Universal City, California, will close for two weeks. "The health and safety of our team members and guests is always our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution and in response to the guidance provided by the California Department of Public Health, Universal Studios Hollywood will temporarily close beginning Saturday, March 14," the statement reads. "The theme park anticipates reopening on March 28 as we continue to monitor the situation. Universal CityWalk will remain open. We will provide timely updates as conditions evolve."

- Universal Orlando Resort - "Out of an abundance of caution and to assist with our nation’s preventive efforts, Universal Orlando Resort will temporarily close its theme parks," the company announced on March 12. "The closure is effective at the close of business on Sunday, March 15. We anticipate remaining closed through the end of March – but will continue to evaluate the situation." Universal Orlando’s hotels and Universal CityWalk will remain open.

- Walt Disney World Resort in Florida - The theme parks in Orlando, Florida, will also be closed starting March 16 until the end of the month. Disney Cruise Line will also suspend all new departures beginning on March 14 through the end of the month. Walt Disney will continue to pay its cast members during the closure period. Hotels will remain open, as well as retail and dining businesses until further notices. Employees are encouraged to work from home if they can.

- The White House Correspondents' Dinner - The annual event, which was set to be hosted by Kenan Thompson this year, has been postponed, it was announced on March 22: "The White House Correspondents’ Association regrets to announce that it is unable to go ahead with its 2020 dinner on April 25. We will get back to you soon with our alternative date. Thanks for your support. -The WHCA."

- Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? - The producers of the Broadway revival announced on March 20 that the production will not open when Broadway resumes performances, due to ensuing cast scheduling conflicts amid the shutdown.

- White House Easter Egg Roll - First Lady Melania Trump announced that the annual event that was to be held on Monday, April 13 would be canceled.

- Wynn Resorts - The Wynn Las Vegas and Encore hotels will temporarily close their doors to combat the spread of the virus. "The Company has committed to pay all full-time Wynn and Encore employees during the closure," Wynn resorts said in a statement released on Sunday, March 15. "The closure will be effective Tuesday, March 17 at 6 pm and is expected to be in effect for two weeks, after which time the Company will evaluate the situation. A limited number of employees and management will remain at the resort to secure and maintain the facility."

