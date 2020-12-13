Lisa Vanderpump 'Devastated' by Death of Beloved Dog Giggy

Lisa Vanderpump's beloved dog, Giggy, has died. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Saturday to mourn the death of the Pomeranian, who turned 10 earlier this year.

"We are devastated to say that our beloved Giggy has passed away this morning," Vanderpump shared alongside a collage of photos of Giggy. "He was truly loved, and we know how many of you loved him too."

"Our sweet Gigolo was such an incredible, unique dog, but mainly, because of him, we started The Vanderpump Dog Foundation and embarked on our mission to save as many dogs as possible," she continued. "He inspired us to start our work in rescue, and for that we will always be grateful. Giggy’s legacy will live on, through every dog @vanderpumpdogs saves."

The reality star concluded her message by thanking fans for their support. "Rest In Peace Giggy, we love you. - Ken & Lisa," she wrote.

Giggy had made numerous appearances on TV and at public appearances with Vanderpump. Last year, Vanderpump told BravoTV.com that Giggy had alopecia, a condition that causes hair to fall in small patches.

"It's a sad day in Bravo Nation," Andy Cohen wrote on his Instagram Story. "Giggy was the first dog of Bravo."

