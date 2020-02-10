Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough Laid to Rest With Elvis at Graceland

Benjamin Keough, the son of Lisa Marie Presley, has been laid to rest at Graceland, according to a message Thursday on the Facebook page for Elvis Presley's Memphis estate.

Benjamin died by suicide in July. He was 27.

"Benjamin Storm Presley Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family including his grandfather, Elvis Presley, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley," the Facebook post read.

In a statement to ET following Benjamin's death, a rep for Lisa Marie said she's "completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley."

"She adored that boy," the rep added. "He was the love of her life."

Benjamin's older sister, Riley, previously remembered her late brother on Instagram and got a tattoo in his honor.

"Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me," she captioned a slideshow of photos of the two together. "You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world."

"I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat," she continued. "I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."

