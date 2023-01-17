Lisa Marie Presley's Cause of Death Deferred by Coroner Pending Further Tests

Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death has not officially been determined. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, "Presley was pronounced dead at a hospital in West Hills on Jan. 12 at [5:08 p.m.] She was examined on Jan.14 and the cause of death was deferred."

When a cause of death has been deferred, it means the medical examiner has requested more tests and will do a further examination before ruling an official cause.

Presley suffered cardiac arrest inside her Calabasas, California, home and was rushed to the West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, where her heart apparently stopped several times before she was declared dead.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," a rep for the family confirmed to ET at the time of her death. "They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

On Tuesday, the New York Post obtained the frantic 911 call, where a man believed to be Presley’s ex-husband, Danny Keough, and the housekeeper communicated with the operator.

Following the news of the singer’s death, it was confirmed that a public memorial service for Elvis and Pricilla Presley’s only daughter has been scheduled on the front lawn of Graceland at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. She will be laid to rest there at the Memphis, Tennessee, estate next to her son, Benjamin, who died in 2020.

Presley's rep confirmed to ET on Tuesday that Graceland will go to her daughters: 33-year-old Riley and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood.