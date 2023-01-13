Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: What Happens to Graceland

Following the shocking death of Lisa Marie Presley at age 54, the Presley family legacy will continue on.

On Thursday, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after going into full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Responders performed CPR before transporting her to the hospital. Lisa Marie died shortly thereafter.

ET learned on Friday that Lisa Marie will be laid to rest alongside her father, Elvis Presley, and other family members. A rep for Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, told ET that the singer's final resting place will be at the Presley family estate, Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee.

In addition to Elvis, his parents, Vernon and Gladys, and his grandmother, Minnie Mae, are all buried at Graceland, as is Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020. There is also a smaller memorial stone for Elvis' twin brother, Jessie, who died at birth.

ET sat down with Lisa Marie at Graceland in 2013, where she opened up about the legacy of Elvis' legendary home and rumors about its future.

"It is absolutely 100 percent mine and it has always been mine, Graceland," she shared. "It will always be. And when it is no longer mine, it will be my children's. And that is that."

Lisa Marie also noted at the time that caring for and preserving Graceland, along with her father's legacy, was a "constant job."

"You have to keep striving for quality and preserving and being very protective," she said. "It's a non-stop focus and job for all of us."

As for her favorite memento or memory from Graceland, Lisa Marie said there were too many to pick just one. "Everything [in] there is kind of everything that was close to him or whatever, so it's all very important and meaningful," she noted.