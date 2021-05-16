Lisa Kudrow Celebrates Son Julian's Graduation: See the Sweet Pic!

Lisa Kudrow's son is a college grad! The Friendsstar's son Julian Stern graduated from the University of Southern California over the weekend, and she couldn't be more proud.

Kudrow took to Instagram to celebrate the special moment, sharing a photo of herself hugging Julian, who is wearing his cap and gown. The 23-year-old graduated from USC's School of Cinematic Arts.

"Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.. @juls_magewls," Kudrow captioned the pic, as friends and fans expressed their congratulations in the comments.

Though Julian has just graduated, he's well on his way to a career in the industry. He shared on Instagram earlier this month that his junior thesis film, Mind Made Up, has been selected for the Portland Comedy Festival.

Kudrow and her friends also celebrated Julian's 23rd birthday on May 7. "Happy Birthday, Juls!!! Feels like yesterday that you arrived ❤️🥳🎈🎉," Jennifer Aniston commented on Kudrow's post.

During her appearance on Conan last week, Kudrow hilariously revealed that her son, Julian, used to think that Aniston was his mom.

"I know he hasn't seen every episode [of Friends]. I know for a while, in school, people were watching it," Kudrow said of her son, whom she shares with husband Michel Stern. "He kind of felt like he had to, so that he can participate in what everyone else was watching. And he did really think that everybody else was very funny on the show."

"He got a little confused. I know that he really was obsessed with Jen," Kudrow added, of what it was like bringing him to set when he was a baby. "He'd fly into her lap. Well, she's a love bug, and that made sense. And I was always glad for anyone that Julian felt love for and felt from. But then at home, she'd be on TV, and he'd go, 'Mommy!'"

