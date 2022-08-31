Lindsay Lohan's Recreated Throwback Photo With Brother Dakota Will Give 'Parent Trap' Fans Nostalgia

Lindsay Lohan and her brother, Dakota, recreated one of the most iconic sibling photos in history! On Tuesday, the sister-brother duo, who are spending time in London, decided to redo the picture that was taken while she was filming 1998's The Parent Trap.

“Now and Then. #TheParentTrap #bffs 👫,” Lindsay, who played twins Hallie and Annie, wrote.

In the original picture, Lindsay is all smiles as she holds her little brother while they stand in front of the historic Big Ben tower. In the 2022 version, the roles are reversed as Dakota holds his sister in his arms as they stand in front of the same backdrop.

On his respective Instagram, Dakota shared the same images with his own caption. “Now and Then. #mybestfriend #theparenttrap #24years #bekind #smile #love,” he wrote next to the series of photos.

The duo’s mother, Dina Lohan, took to the comments under her children’s posts to gush about the moment.

“Full circle my angels ❤️❤️,” Dina penned in the comments.

Lindsay and Dakota’s sister, Aliana, also chimed in. “My heart ❤️,” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time Lindsay has shared the iconic image. Last year, the Mean Girls star led Dakota’s birthday tribute with the original photo.

“🥳 Happy Birthday!! Love you so much Dakota! So blessed to be your big sister. Wishing you the best of best birthdays! Love you 😘 @dakotalohan.”

The Lohan family, and Lindsay’s husband, Bader Shammas, have been getting some quality time aboard. Earlier this month, Dakota shared a series of pictures of him, Lindsay, their parents, Dina and Michael, and siblings enjoying themselves.

“Last week in review. Whole lotta fam bam sh*t. Was one of if not the best weeks of my life so far,” he captioned the photo set. “I love being around my peeps. Excited for what’s to come in this crazy life. Love y’all ❤️🕺❤️ #bekind #smile #love.”