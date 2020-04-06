Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'We Are Freestyle Love Supreme' Doc Delayed Amid Protests Following George Floyd's Death

The feature-length documentary, which tracks Miranda's days with the improvisational hip-hop group before he gained success with Hamilton and In the Heights, was originally set to drop on Hulu on Friday. The decision to postpone the release was made in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement as protests continue worldwide.

"We are for the freedom of expression, creativity, inclusion, equality, and most of all, love," the statement opens. "Our work has always centered around creating a safe space for those ideals to flourish. Our show does not exist without the generations of brilliant black artists that created two of our most beloved American art forms, jazz and hip-hop."

"Today our country, our world struggles to reach an end to this systematic racial injustice, intolerance, police brutality and hate," the message continued. "We add our voices to that fight. To that struggle."

"Because in this moment, our collective attention is turned towards these most pressing concerns, we have decided to postpone the premiere of our film, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme. We believe that through activism, understanding and love, this country will realize that now is the time for lasting, real change and equity," the statement added.

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme chronicles the group, led by Miranda and included director Thomas Kail and performers Christopher Jackson and Anthony Veneziale, starting in the summer of 2005. Filmmaker Andrew Fried documents the early days of Freestyle Love Supreme beatboxing and rapping on the sidewalks, unaware of how their story would unfold. More than a decade later, Fried captures their reunion for a series of shows in New York City that led to a run on Broadway.

In addition to Miranda, Kail, Veneziale and Jackson recounting their journey, the documentary will also feature appearances from Arthur Lewis, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chris Sullivan, Bill Sherman, James Monroe Iglehart and Andrew Bancroft.

Watch the trailer for We Are Freestyle Love Supreme below.

To stay up to date on breaking news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.