Lily James and Sebastian Stan Cast as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in New Hulu Series

Maybe you thought it was impossible for casting to be simultaneously chaotic and perfect, but maybe that was before you heard Lily James and Sebastian Stan are "deep in talks" to play Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in a new Hulu series.

Currently titled Pam & Tommy, the event series would revolve around their whirlwind romance -- the former couple married on the beach in Mexico in 1995 after knowing each other for only 96 hours -- and ensuing sex tape scandal, ET has learned.

Stan seemingly confirmed the casting on his Instagram Stories, captioning it with a string of emojis: Dynamite, theater masks, a knife and heart.

Seth Rogen, meanwhile, will play the man who allegedly stole the sex tape and leaked it to the public, disgruntled electrician Rand Gauthier. (Rogen will also serve as a producer alongside Evan Goldberg.)

Rob Siegel (The Wrestler) will script the eight-episode series, to be directed by I, Tonya's Craig Gillespie. Come for the scandal, stay for a nostalgic look back on Baywatch and Mötley Crüe and '90s fashion. Which is all to say, if we don't get to see James in a furry pink top hat and Stan in overalls and cornrows, this will have all been for naught.

