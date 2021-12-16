Lily Collins Reveals What Was Hard About Returning to 'Emily in Paris' Set After Quarantining (Exclusive)

Lily Collins lives for a good fashion moment, but getting back into heels and layers upon layers of high fashion wears wasn't exactly easy for the 32-year-old actress. ET spoke to Collins at the Emily in Paris season 2 premiere Wednesday night, where Collins talked about all the fabulous fashions she got to wear in the French city this time around.

"My first fitting for the season was about seven hours," Collins revealed. "You walk into a room and it's just covered with fabric and colors and prints and designs. So much fun. We collaborate on every outfit, every scene. I mean every episode has about ten outfits, so it takes a lot of time to get those right."

She continued, "But it's fun. It's also really hard to wear that many layers sometimes and running around the streets in heels, especially after COVID, having worn sweatpants for a year and a half. Being comfortable and all of a sudden it's, 'Oh, fashion. What is that?'"

Collins hit the carpet Wednesday in an Audrey Hepburn-esque look, wearing her long brown locks in a big bun, while her bangs cascaded onto her forehand.

While she kept her makeup and accessories simple, it was her Valentino dress that did the talking for the style star. The multi-colored mini-dress which she called a "bright ball of fun." Collins completed the look with black tights and big, black platform heels.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

While she was able to take home some of her show-stopping looks from season 1 home with her, Collins told ET that she wasn't so lucky after season 2.

"From season one, maybe a couple items," Collins confessed. "Season 2, I didn't get so lucky, did not get so lucky. I really wanted half of Camille's wardrobe to be honest. I was really into some of her boots this season."

She added, "If we get to go to a season 3, I'm definitely going to try to write that in. Need the closet!"

ET also spoke to the show's creator, Darren Starr, about the fashion in the series and the costume designers he's worked with on the show that have helped take the show to "another level."

"I know how much the audience loves to see them and I'm lucky enough to be working with the genius that is Patricia Fields, and this show also, Marylin Fitoussi, our French costume designer, and they just knock me out what they come up with," Starr said of the collaboration that includes the Sex and the City costume designer and Fitoussi.

"And visually, it's something that takes the show to another level, that I feel is also part of the fun of the TV show," he added.

Season 2 of Emily in Paris hits Netflix on Dec. 22.