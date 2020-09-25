Lily Collins and Director Charlie McDowell Are Engaged -- See Her Ring!

Collins shared the exciting news and showed off her stunning engagement ring on her Instagram on Friday, along with photos of the surprise moment. The pics show Collins kissing her fiancé as she holds up her hand, as well as her shocked look as McDowell, 37, gets down on one knee.

"I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together," the actress captioned her post. Celeb friends like Jamie Chung, Glen Powell, Ella Balinska, Jeremy Scott and others congratulated her in the comments section.

McDowell, whose parents are actors Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell, also posted a close-up photo of his fiancée. In the snap, Collins is smiling wide, holding up her hand and showing off her sparkler.

"In a time of uncertainty and darkness you have illuminated my life. I will forever cherish my adventure with you. 💍🎉," the One I Love director wrote.

Collins and McDowell have been together since 2019. She first posted about him in August of last year, with a subtle pic, writing, "Always got your back," to which he replied with a sweet emoji.

In July of this year, Collins wrote him a romantic love note to celebrate his birthday.

"You’re a true gift of a human @charliemcdowell. An incredible boyfriend and the best dog dad to @redforddog," she wrote. "You’ve opened my eyes and deepened my heart. You constantly inspire me to dream big and go outside of my comfort zone."

"Every day is an adventure with you and I can’t wait to explore more of the world together (when we can). I love you so much…" she concluded.

Collins has previously been linked to Jamie Campbell Bower, Chris Evans and Zac Efron, while McDowell has dated Emilia Clarke and Rooney Mara.