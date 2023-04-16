Leonardo DiCaprio Seen With Bradley Cooper's Ex Irina Shayk at Coachella

Leonardo DiCaprio spent the weekend listening to music at Coachella, and hanging out with other movie stars' exes. The Oscar winner was spotted spending time with Bradley Cooper's ex, Irina Shayk while partying in the desert.

DiCaprio and Shayk were seen getting cozy in a sea of other revelers at the Neon Carnival, presented by Levi's and Don Julio Tequila.

However, Shayk and DiCaprio were joined by a number of famous friends, including Stella Maxwell and DiCaprio's longtime bestie, Toby Maguire.

Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio

DiCaprio was also in attendance at this year's Revolve Festival at Coachella -- a star-studded invite-only celebration held as part of the annual music fest. As was DiCaprio's ex, Camila Morrone, whom he broke up with after four years in August 2022.

An eyewitness tells ET, "Camila and Leo were at Revolve Festival at the same time. Camila arrived before Leo did. She was hanging out with Suki Waterhouse and Emma Roberts and seemed to be having a good time."

"She was dancing a lot in her cabana. Leo was in a separate cabana with Tobey Maguire and some guy friends and they were hanging with a few girls," the eyewitness says. "He kept it low-key and also looked like he was having fun."

The eyewitness says that DiCaprio and Morrone "kept their distance from each other and did not interact at all."

Interestingly, Waterhouse is also one of Cooper's exes -- the pair dated for two years, from 2013 to 2015.

As for Cooper and Shyak, the pair share a 6-year-old daughter, Lea. They called it quits in 2019 after four years, but remain close friends and co-parents.

The pair have frequently been spotted spending time together, and have sparked romance reconciliation rumors repeatedly, although nothing has ever been confirmed.