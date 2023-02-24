Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Were Together 'All Night' at Oscars Pre-Party, Source Says

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio spent their Saturday at a pre-Oscars party. The model and the Oscar-winning actor attended Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva’s annual soiree together, and a source tells ET they were side-by-side the entire evening.

"Gigi and Leo were with each other all night at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva’s annual Oscars party at a private home in Bel Air, California, last night," the source says. "They stayed with each other in an indoor tented area near Tobey Maguire. They weren’t showing PDA, but they stayed close to one another and were having fun."

The source adds that the star-studded affair also included tunes by DJ Hank Korsan, an exclusive set by Kaytranada and a surprise performance by Lil Uzi Vert. Guests sipped on Celosa Tequila.

Saturday night's event comes after a source told ET that Gigi, 27, and Leo, 48, are not involved romantically, despite their outings in the past few months.

"Gigi and Leo spent time together in Milan but they are just friends and are not dating," a source told ET.

The relationship status comes amid reports that the model and the actor were spotted leaving the same restaurant in Italy just 10 minutes apart from each other. The source shared that Gigi and Leo spending time together isn't odd, as they have a similar social circle.

"The two get along well and were enjoying time together with friends," the source told ET. "Gigi's priority is her daughter and her business and that's what she's focusing on right now."

The source added that Gigi was actually at the dinner to spend time with her good friend and fellow model, Kendall Jenner. "Gigi was there to meet Kendall and that was her date for the night," the source said.

Gigi, who shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with Zayn Malik, and Leo were first linked together in September. The outing came after it was reported that the actor had recently called things off with Camila Monrrone after four years of dating.