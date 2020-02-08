Lenny Kravitz Wishes Jason Mamoa a Happy Birthday -- And Fans Praise Lisa Bonet for Her Great Taste in Men

Jason Momoa is feeling the love on his birthday. The Aquaman star turned 41 on Saturday and got a special shout out from his wife, Lisa Bonet's, ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz. The rock star posted a black-and-white photo of the two together on his social media.

"Happy Birthday @prideofgypsies. One family. One love," Kravitz captioned the shot. Momoa replied to Kravitz's post, writing on Instagram, "love you ohana. miss u," along with heart-eyes and hang loose emojis.

Fans couldn't get enough of the sweet birthday message. However, instead of Kravitz or Momoa making headlines, Bonet's name started trending on Twitter with fans praising her for their blended family and great taste in men.

"Sometimes I wonder what Lisa Bonet did in a past life to be able to land both of these incredibly sexy men in her life. She must have very good karma," one Twitter user wrote, with another one adding, "If life is a game Lisa Bonet has already won."

Sometimes I wonder what Lisa Bonet did in a past life to be able to land both of these incredibly sexy men in her life. She must have very good karma. pic.twitter.com/9mXY6h9pFi — Samantha (@erin_samantha07) August 1, 2020

Yvette Nicole Brown even tweeted, "Good evening to #LisaBonet and only Lisa Bonet."

Good evening to #LisaBonet and only Lisa Bonet. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/vyI5cuTLpb — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 1, 2020

Meanwhile, another fan praised: "Everyone think Lisa Bonet is lucky and she is but she’s obviously special and Jason and Lenny are the lucky ones."

Everyone think Lisa Bonet is lucky and she is but she’s obviously special and Jason and Lenny are the lucky ones 😍 pic.twitter.com/fFPnV5tI6G — Since1985 (@Since19854) August 1, 2020

"Lisa Bonet needs to write a book on A-game. She got it," another person wrote.

See more reactions below:

I need that Lisa Bonet prayer. She's been blessed to be loved by those two fine men. pic.twitter.com/8GVfrjRSrf — Stephanie. (@qsteph) August 1, 2020

When your fine ex bae send your fine new bae a Happy Birthday post...Lisa Bonet pic.twitter.com/uG9qkLh0SW — Nikki C (@AlterEgoNikole) August 1, 2020

I would absolutely take Lisa Bonet’s master class — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) August 1, 2020

I'm coming back in my next life as Lisa Bonet and you can't talk me out of it — Megan Thee Masked (@americanmegalo) August 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Zoe Kravitz also wished her step-father and "papabear" a happy birthday on her Instagram.

Momoa replied, "i love u zozo bear. with all my heart. proud papa bear♥️♥️."

The "American Woman" singer and Bonet were married from 1987 to 1993. The pair welcomed their daughter Zoe in 1988. Bonet and Momoa, who have been romantically linked since 2005 and got married in 2017, are parents to two kids: 13-year-old Lola and 11-year-old Nakoa-Wolf.

In a 2019 interview with U.K. publication The Times, the "Fly Away" rocker reflected on his "beautiful" relationship with his ex's family.

"We took the time so that we could become best friends again," Kravitz explained, recalling how he made a concerted effort to reconnect and rebuild his friendship with Bonet after they finalized their divorce.

"Our families are blended. I love her husband -- he's like a brother to me -- and I love the kids," Kravitz said of Momoa. "It’s beautiful, but it takes work."

The Game of Thrones actor and Kravitz even have matching bone skull rings, which they showed off on Instagram in December 2018, when Momoa guest hosted Saturday Night Live.

"My friend, he made this bone ring since I wanted to get one, and he liked it so I wanted him to have one," Momoa told ET at the premiere of Aquaman a few days after posting the pic.

When asked if the ring was symbolic of family, Momoa agreed, sharing, "Yeah, [it signifies] looking out for each other, for sure."