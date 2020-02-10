Lenny Kravitz on His Unlikely Friendship With Ex Lisa Bonet's Husband Jason Momoa

Lenny Kravitz has much love for Jason Momoa. The 56-year-old rock star can't believe people are surprised that he's forged a friendship with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet's husband. Kravitz knew the moment he met the Aquaman star that they were going to be "tight."

"People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate," Kravitz says in the latest issue of Men's Health. "We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work -- it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera."

"But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude,'" he adds.

The "American Woman" singer and Bonet were married from 1987 to 1993. The pair welcomed their daughter Zoë in 1988. Bonet and Momoa, who have been romantically linked since 2005 and got married in 2017, are parents to two kids: 13-year-old Lola and 11-year-old Nakoa-Wolf.

The blended family will always have each other's backs, and Kravitz recalls just how influential Bonet was in the beginning of his career. The singer shares that she influenced him to be his most authentic self.

"The voice I was looking for, the name, the image, was already there. It was the first time I’d opened up like that, and had known love like that, and freedom," he recalls. "And watching her do what she did, how she maneuvered, in her artistic life -- it was that last thing I needed, on this road. This sound, this message, this movement that I was looking for -- I heard it in my head. That’s the way I still work to this day. I wait until I hear it in my head. That takes my ego out of it. It may not be what you thought you were looking for, but it’s what you get."

While his relationship with Bonet didn't last, he couldn't be prouder of his daughter Zoë, calling her "the most real person I know."

"It wasn’t easy, I’m sure, but she’s just forged her way with elegance, you know?" he notes of his actress daughter. "Just having two parents who were known in the world. The comparisons. She didn’t let any of that hinder her in any way."

These days, Kravitz is at his home in Eleuthera, Bahamas, where he traveled in March to wait out the coronavirus pandemic. He thought he would be staying there for only a couple weeks. "I’ve been living out of this weekend bag for almost five and a half months," he says.

During that time, he's been working out, eating clean and writing his book, Let Love Rule. Kravitz describes the memoir as an "enormous therapy session," remembering the words his father said to him as a young man after he cheated on his mother, "You’ll do it too."

“Those four words, man, affected me more than I knew. There were times in my life where that was very difficult, and I didn’t understand why," he shares. "I love my father, and we made peace before he died, but I held on to some things that had affected me in our relationship, and through writing the book…I was able to strip away some of the judgment that I had held on to and got to just see him as a human being."

As for his own marriage with Bonet, in a 2019 interview with The U.K.'s The Times, the "Fly Away" rocker stated that they "took the time so that we could become best friends again" after they finalized their divorce.

"Our families are blended. I love her husband -- he's like a brother to me -- and I love the kids," Kravitz said of Momoa. "It’s beautiful, but it takes work."

