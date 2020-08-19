LeBron James Makes Powerful Statement With Fake MAGA Hat Calling for Justice for Breonna Taylor

LeBron James is making a powerful statement with a modified MAGA hat. The NBA superstar rocked a red cap -- famous for its association with Donald Trump's base of supporters -- that served as a call for justice for Breonna Taylor.

James was photographed leaving the Disney World hotel, which has been serving as a home for players in the so-called NBA bubble, rocking a hat emblazoned with "Make America Great Again," only with the words "Great Again" crossed out and "arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor" written below.

James also wore a shirt with the words "By Any Means," which is what he shared in an Instagram post featuring a slideshow of snapshots of his politically charged outfit.

"By Any Means‼️ Lets Get It 👑 #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor❤️✊🏾" James wrote in the caption. He also shared some posts to his Instagram story giving a close-up shot of his cap.

LeBron James/Instagram



Tuesday marked the first NBA playoffs game, and James was joined by several of his fellow Los Angeles Lakers in calling for justice and raising awareness.

Anthony Davis, Alex Caruso and Dwight Howard were among several other NBA stars to wear the modified MAGA hats on Tuesday as they headed to the game.

Check out the video below for more on James' growing role as an activist in recent years.