Lea Michele Channels Fanny Brice in First 'Funny Girl' Promo: Watch

Fans are getting their first peek at Lea Michele as Fanny Brice. On Friday, the Twitter account for Broadway's Funny Girl shared a promo of Michele embodying the iconic role, which she's stepping into after Beanie Feldstein's shortened run.

In the promo, Michele sings a portion of "I'm the Greatest Star," as footage rolls of her at rehearsals for the show. Michele dances, looks over her script, practices her blocking, and chats with her castmates in the video.

"Who is the pip with pizazz? / Who is all ginger and jazz? / Who is as glamorous as? / Who's an American Beauty rose With an American Beauty nose / And ten American Beauty toes," Michele sings as the footage plays, before the camera turns to the actress herself as she belts out the final line.

"Hey, Mr. Ziegfeld," she sings, "here I am!"

The role of a lifetime. Lea Michele joins the cast of FUNNY GIRL as Fanny Brice beginning September 6. See you at the August Wilson! pic.twitter.com/nQatXGOzee — Funny Girl on Broadway (@FunnyGirlBwy) August 19, 2022

In July, news broke that Michele would be taking over the role of Fanny from Feldstein. At the same time, the show announced that Tovah Feldshuh would replace Michele’s former Glee co-star, Jane Lynch, as Mrs. Brice.

"It was just a really strong idea to have Feldshuh and Lea premiere together. That’s the only reason [we won’t appear together]," Lynch told Deadline as to why she was departing the production earlier than planned. "I adore [Michele]. She’s just going to take this show and make it her own. I’m so glad she’s getting the opportunity in real life to do the show and not just on Glee."

As for how Michele feels about being cast, she gushed on Instagram that "a dream come true is an understatement." Shortly thereafter, on her Instagram Story, Michele shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot of her and the cast belting out "Don’t Rain on My Parade" for the first time.

Michele will take on the role starting Sept. 6 at the August Wilson Theatre.