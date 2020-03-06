'Law & Order' Spinoff Writer Fired By Dick Wolf After Threatening to 'Light Up' Looters

Dick Wolf has fired writer Craig Gore from the upcoming Law & Order: SVU spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime, after he posted a series of controversial posts on Facebook about looters and the newly imposed curfews put in place in Los Angeles.

"I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately," Wolf said in a statement posted on his company's official Twitter page.

In photos posted on social media, Gore is seen holding a gun and captioning it "curfew." In another comment, Gore -- whose credits also include S.W.A.T. and Chicago P.D. -- threatens to "light motherf**kers up who are trying to f**k with my property."

“I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately.” — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) June 2, 2020

Ayy @Chris_Meloni your new showrunner is a proud boy pic.twitter.com/FUb8NYc7aW — drew janda (@drewjanda) June 2, 2020

In a statement given to ET, a company spokesperson for Paradigm Talent Agency, the agency that represented Gore, said it has cut ties with him.

"Craig Gore is no longer a Paradigm client. We condemn his post in the strongest possible terms," the spokesperson said.

Drew Janda, writer for Greenleaf, Big Little Lies and Barry, brought Gore's post to attention on Twitter, tagging the Law & Order spinoff star Chris Meloni. Gore had previously identified himself on his Facebook profile as co-executive producer on the show, according to Variety.

"Matt Olmstead is my Showrunner. I have gotten no word on ANY hirings," Meloni tweeted. "I have no idea who this person is or what they do."

I have no idea who this person is or what they do https://t.co/Mtik40kij7 — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) June 2, 2020

Gore's comments come as many are calling for an end to police brutality after the death of George Floyd -- a Minneapolis man who died after a police officer held him down by the neck with his knee.

Since Floyd's death, people have begun to protest in Minneapolis and across the nation. On Friday, the police officer who held Floyd down by his neck was arrested and charged with murder.

On Tuesday, many people around the nation united to support the Black Lives Matter movement by participating in Blackout Tuesday, a campaign that went viral after music executives Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang spearheaded an initiative for the music industry with the intention of bringing about policy change through action. A number of individuals, influencers, celebrities and brands vowed to take part in the blackout.

