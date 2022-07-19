'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Crew Member Shot and Killed in New York

The Law & Order: Organized Crime family is suffering a devastating loss, after a crew member was gunned down in the early hours Tuesday.

In a statement to ET, the New York Police Department says cops responded to a call of a person shot at approximately 5:15 a.m. in Brooklyn. Upon arrival, officers observed a 31-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and neck. Cops say the man was unconscious and unresponsive. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Cops would later identify the victim as Johnny Pizarro from Queens.

According to multiple reports, the man shot was part of the set's security and parking enforcement team. He had arrived on location and was sitting in his car when the assailant opened the door and began firing. At this point it's unclear if the assailant had any connection with the crew member, who was reportedly employed by a private company that was contracted by the production.

Law & Order: Organized Crime had planned to film scenes for its upcoming third season in the neighborhood later that day.

In a statement to ET, the network said, "We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate."

"Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time," the statement continued. "We don’t have any additional information to share or confirm at this point."

The Christopher Meloni-led Law & Order: Organized Crime had been renewed for its third season back in May.

It's the second time in as many months tragedy has struck while filming on location. Just last month, two actors on the Netflix series The Chosen One died during a horrific car crash in Mexico that also resulted in six production members injured.