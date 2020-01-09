Lauren London Shares Adorable Photo of Her and Nipsey Hussle's Son Kross on His 4th Birthday

Lauren London shared a new photo of son Kross, who she shares with late rapper, Nipsey Hussle, in honor of the little one’s birthday. Kross turned 4 on Monday.

“My Little Prince,” London captioned a photo of Kross dressed in a bright blue outfit while pumping his fist into the air. “Son of Ermias. You Are Love. You will Soar. I am Honored to Be Your Mommy. Happiest Birthday Kross The Boss.💙✨.”

The pic was met with plenty of birthday wishes for the cutie, including from actress Taraji P. Henson, who replied, “Sweet baby!!!🙌🏾🙏🏾💋💋💋.”

Hussle's sister, Samantha Smith, also shared a sweet post in honor of "Kross the boss" on Instagram.

"I see you I see my brother," she captioned a photo with Kross. "I see you I see a strong warrior ready to take on a world and make your imprint. I knew you before you got here! Connected to you in earlier lifetimes and I’m grateful to experience you once more. Aunties baby. I love you Kross the Boss. Happy Birthday 💙."

Kross’ birthday comes two weeks after what would have been Hussle’s 35th birthday. London also marked that occasion on social media, posting a black-and-white close-up of the musician.

Hussle was fatally shot outside his clothing store in South Los Angeles in March 2019. He was honored at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards in February, where London accepted the award for Best Rap Performance on Hussle’s behalf.

"I speak on behalf of our family and in honor of Nip, who was a phenomenal vessel," said London, who wore a pendant featuring an image of Hussle from the 2019 GRAMMYs. "Nip did it not just for the awards, but for the people. God allowed him to use this music to speak his truth, give his wisdom and something we will forever be able to live with."

See more on Hussle below.