Lauren Bush Lauren Expecting Third Child With Husband David

Lauren Bush Lauren is going to be a mom of three! The granddaughter of the late President George H.W. Bush announced via Instagram on Sunday that she and husband David Lauren are expecting their third child.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, already share sons James, 5, and Max, 2.

"We are excited to welcome baby #3 due next Spring!" Lauren wrote alongside a pic of her sonogram. "It has been strange and wonderful to incubate new life during this truly surreal year."

"Morning sickness (more like all-day sickness) aside, it has been a major ray of hope in our lives as we look towards a brighter tomorrow in 2021!" she continued. "Sending ❤️ to all!"

Lauren's cousin, Jenna Bush Hager, was delighted by the news, commenting, "So thrilled for you and your beautiful fam!"

David, the son of fashion designer Ralph Lauren, shared the news on his Instagram page as well. The proud dad posted a pic of his sons smiling as they played in the snow.

"Big News...We are getting a brother or a sister next year!!" he captioned the cute photo.

