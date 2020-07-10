Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit Sing a Christmas Classic in Hallmark's 'One Royal Holiday' First Look (Exclusive)

Broadway stars Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit are getting into a festive mood.

The duo star in Hallmark Channel's new Christmas movie, One Royal Holiday, which airs as part of its "Countdown to Christmas" slate, and only ET exclusively premieres a special music video featuring Osnes and Tveit recording the holiday classic, "Winter Wonderland." They sing an a cappella version of the song in the movie.

The music video also features extended footage from the film, and yes, it's about as Christmas-y and sweet as you'd imagine. From horse-drawn carriage rides in the snow to decorating gingerbread houses to stolen glances at the Christmas tree, this holiday film ticks the Hallmark boxes.

One Royal Holiday, which now airs Saturday, Oct. 31 (moved up from its original Nov. 1 airdate), kicks off when Anna (Osnes) offers a stranded mother (Victoria Clark) and son (Tveit) shelter in a blizzard. She learns that they are the Royal Family of Galwick. Anna shows the Prince how they do Christmas in her hometown, encouraging him to open his heart and be true to himself.

Krystal Joy Brown and Tom McGowan also star in the film.

One Royal Holiday is one of 40 original holiday movie premieres on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, from Friday, Oct. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 20.

One Royal Holiday premieres Saturday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. For sneak peeks at three more Hallmark Christmas films, watch the video below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.