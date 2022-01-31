Late '16 and Pregnant' Star Jordan Cashmyer Struggled with Addiction, Family Says

In the wake of Jordan Cashmyer's untimely death earlier this month, the 16 and Pregnant star's family is opening up about the struggles she faced in her final months.

In a GoFundMe page -- set up to raise money for funeral arrangements and future care for Cashmyer's 6-month-old daughter, Lyla -- her family opened up about her addiction battle and her attempts to get healthy and clean.

"Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it," they shared. "Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality. She had a way of always making those around her laugh and smile, and her smile was truly contagious."

The family added that they are "heartbroken, and we will forever miss Jordan."

According to her parents, baby Lyla's father also died as a result of substance abuse and addiction, leaving the young girl with only her grandparents to care for her.

"We are now faced with the grim outcome that our granddaughter that we have been raising will never get to make memories with her mother or father," the post explained. "Our family has to now not only put our daughter to rest but navigate through starting over with an infant who has lost both her parents in her six months of life."

"Lyla has been our family's greatest joy and addition; she has been our saving grace during this difficult time," Cashmyer's parents wrote, adding that the family has been shown "so much love and words of kindness in the past nine days since Jordan's passing. Our hearts are grateful. We pray Jordan is finally at peace."

Cashmyer died on Jan. 16, and the news was confirmed by her stepmother, Jessica, on Facebook. "“Last night I received a call no parent ever wants. My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER."

"Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy. Please understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, grand daughter Lyla and family members," the post continued.

No official cause of death has been confirmed for Jordan. The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Jordan’s death to E! News.

Jordan’s story was highlighted on a 2014 episode of the series. The episode documented Jordan’s relationship with then-boyfriend Derek Taylor and their struggles with homelessness and unemployment.

Jordan welcomed her first daughter, Genevieve "Evie" Shae Taylor, during the series. Shortly after her daughter’s birth, she signed over temporary custody rights to Derek’s mother.

In 2017, Jordan was arrested for drug possession. According to Variety, Jordan celebrated one-year of sobriety in 2021.