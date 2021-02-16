Larsa Pippen Defends Dating Malik Beasley While He's Still Married

Larsa Pippen is opening up about her relationship with Malik Beasley.

In a new interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the 46-year-old entrepreneur explains why she chose to strike up a romance with the NBA star last November, despite knowing that he was still married. Beasley, 24, and his estranged wife, Montana Yao, share one child together, 1-year-old Makai.

"We had spoken about it. It wasn't a secret," Pippen says of the conversation she had with Beasley about his marital status. "I know a lot of people that are married and exiting. I've played that part. So for me, if you're not being shady and you’re telling me all your stuff, I’m going to believe you.”

"A lot of people are not happy in their situations and they don't want to jump ship until they see someone they like," she adds. "You don't want to just shake your kids up because you might never meet someone that you actually like. You’re in a state of living in the same place, but not really together."

Pippen also claims during the interview that she is not the reason for why Beasley's wife filed for divorce back in December. "I Googled them when I first met him... they weren’t together," she says. "They had issues before. It had nothing to do with me, so I wasn't thinking anything about it. If you spent a minute Googling their situation, it wasn't the ideal situation way before me."

"What's the point of taking a beating over a guy I had just started talking to?" she adds, of how much media attention the pics of them first hanging out received. "It was really stupid. I just feel like I need to do a better job of not being public with my situation. I wasn't trying to be public with this situation, but it just went and happened that way."

Pippen also addresses her 2020 fallout with the Kardashians, and whether she felt betrayed by them.

"I don't know if you call it 'betrayed.' Things happened, and our relationship had gotten to a place that was just a weird, ugly place," she recalls. "I never thought it would happen. I love them. We had an issue, or issues. We had a falling out…but I'm not gonna be petty or immature. If they come for me then…karma’s a b***h."

"I feel like my lesson was people that you go to bat for, don't expect will go to bat for you," she continues. "I had to learn that the hard way because I was a very loyal friend."

As for how she feels about Jordyn Woods' own falling out with the family, following drama involving Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson? "Some people value men over friends," Pippen says. "I think she took a beating. She took a beating and the guy got forgiven. What the hell?"

