Larsa Pippen and Married Malik Beasley Showed Major PDA on His 24th Birthday: Pics

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley weren't hiding their relationship on his 24th birthday in newly emerged photos of the two, despite the NBA star still being married to his now estranged wife, Montana Yao.

In a photo taken in Miami, Florida, on Nov. 26 -- Beasley's 24th birthday -- the two are cuddled up on a yacht, with Beasley smiling and throwing up a peace sign as 46-year-old Pippen lies on his stomach. In another photo, Beasley kisses her on the forehead, while Pippen -- clad in a hot pink bodycon dress -- hugs him.

Pippen was first spotted holding hands with Beasley at a mall in Miami on Nov. 23. According to an E! News report, Yao -- whom the Minnesota Timberwolves guard shares a 1-year-old son with -- filed for divorce the very same day she saw the photos. In an Instagram Story post, the model appeared to be blindsided by the photos of the two holding hands.

"Wow… I don't even know this man..this is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the time just like y'all," Yao wrote.

But Pippen took to her own Instagram Story the next day to write, "Don't always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar."

The mother of four later posted, "Don't judge me until you know me. Don't underestimate me until you challenge me. And don't talk about me until you've talked to me."

These days, she appears unbothered by the drama. On Tuesday, she Instagrammed a photo of herself rocking a mini dress, writing, "Blessed."

Meanwhile, Yao addressed the situation in a lengthy Instagram post earlier this month.

"Things have been pretty rough I'm not going to lie," she wrote, without naming names. "We were told to leave our family home 10 days ago and just like you all I'm pretty confused. There has been no private or public addressing of the situation nor any type of apology."

"I'm not the type to disclose too much information but I definitely will if or when I feel it is appropriate," she continued. "I mainly wanted to say, I have never received so many kind words of encouragement and love, and it has really held me up to be strong for not only myself, but more importantly for my son."