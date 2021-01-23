Larry King Fans Honor Late Talk Show Legend By Sharing Their Favorite Interview Moments

For over six decades, Larry King was a powerhouse on radio and television. From politicians to entertainers, the late media icon interviewed countless influential figures from around the world, always connecting on another level with his guests.
The iconic broadcaster died early Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. A cause of death was not given, though King was hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this month. He was 87.
With tributes coming in from past interviewees, celebrities and journalists, King's devoted fans also took to social media to share their favorite interviews and moments from his shows and appearances.
"RIP Larry King. Thanks for all the great moments, but especially for bringing us Debbie Reynolds’ Meryl Streep impression," one fan tweeted alongside a clip of the moment.
"His interview with @OfficialSGIUSA Buddhist @LoveTinaTurner will FOREVER be my favorite interview by the one and only #LarryKing 🎙️," TV host Fernanda Kelly also tweeted.
Many people also shared a clip of when Community's Danny Pudi was asked what is a luxury he can't live without. When King wasn't satisfied when Pudi replied coffee and socks, the actor quipped, "Larry, I'm on Ducktales."
See more fans share their favorite King interviews and moments -- including interview with Beyoncé, Jerry Seinfeld, Prince and more -- below:
