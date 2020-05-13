Lance Armstrong Reflects on the 'Worst Thing' He Did in First Trailer for His '30 for 30'

If Michael Jordan worried that fans would think he is a "horrible guy" after watching The Last Dance, then Lance Armstrong must be at least slightly sweating the premiere of his own ESPN documentary special.

The network announced it would be moving up the release dates for three upcoming 30 for 30s -- focused on Armstrong, Bruce Lee and Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa -- following The Last Dance's finale, and now we have our first look at Lance.

"What is the worst thing that you did?" director Marina Zenovich asks Armstrong point-blank at the start of the trailer. Obviously, the preview doesn't give away his answer -- you'll have to tune in for that -- but teases his rise and fall looking back on his cycling achievements, battle with cancer and doping scandal, all culminating in what he calls a "nuclear meltdown."

Watch the trailer now:

Lance airs on Sunday, May 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN, with part two to follow at the same time on May 31.