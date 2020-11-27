Lana Del Rey Sends Thanksgiving Wishes to Fans After Losing Cousin to Cancer

Lana Del Rey is sending love this Thanksgiving. The "Summertime Sadness" singer took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to send her well wishes to fans, friends and a few family members in particular after the death of one of her cousins.

"Hi guys, happy Thanksgiving. I hope that you guys are all able to have some fun moments today with everybody that you can, and at least see your family on Zoom. And I especially wanted to send our love and prayers to my cousins," she shared, revealing that her cousin Peter died on Wednesday after a battle with cancer.

"And to everyone who can't be where they want to be, with their loved ones, I am with you, and happy Thanksgiving, and I hope that you're able to have some traditions left, like see the Macy's Day Parade, or silly things like that that make everything feel a bit more normal," she added. "So, sending you so much love and happy Thanksgiving."

Del Rey is one of many celebs trying to adapt to a new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, the singer responded to recent backlash over her seemingly wearing a mesh mask to a book signing. As she revealed on Twitter, the mask had plastic sewn on the inside.

"The mask had plastic on the inside. They’re commonly sewn in by stylists these days," Del Rey tweeted. "I don’t generally respond to articles because I don’t care. But there ya go. Same goes for everyone’s masks in my video. I’m lucky enough to have a team of people who can do that."

See more on Del Rey in the video below.