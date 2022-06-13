Lana Condor Has Unfinished Business in the Afterlife in Wild 'Boo, Bitch' Trailer

Lana Condor has unfinished business to take care of in the afterlife on Boo, Bitch, her upcoming limited series for Netflix.

Set over the course of one night, the eight-episode series follows high school senior Erika Vu (Condor), who’s lived her life safely under the radar. With the clock winding down on her high school experience, she -- with the help of her best friend, Gia (Zoe Colletti) -- seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning… she’s a motherf**king ghost following a shocking accident," according to the synopsis.

With the unexpected change in mortality status, Erika finds herself with a renewed purpose to do the things she never thought she'd ever be capable of doing. As she also learns, she's stuck in purgatory as a ghost because she's got some "unfinished business in her mortal life." But Erika discovers that she may not have to die, telling her BFF: "I can stick around if I'm more famous in death than in life."

Things get chaotic fast when your existence depends on whether you're able to beat time, quite literally. Watch the wild trailer for Boo, Bitch below.

ET recently spoke with Condor at the MTV Movie & TV Awards earlier this month about her new series.

"I'm excited for them to understand that the name of the show is Boo comma Bitch. It's not Boobage, it's not Boob Itch, it's Boo, Bitch and I can't wait!" she told ET's Lauren Zima on the red carpet. "And also when people say Boo, Bitch, they get so uncomfortable. They're bashful about saying the name and I kind of love the drama a little bit."

And yes, it'll showcase a whole different side to the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star. "Yes, yes," she confirmed, "which will be fun."

Boo, Bitch drops Friday, July 8 on Netflix.

