Lamar Odom on Where He Stands With Khloe Kardashian and Why He Talked About Her on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Lamar Odom is no longer in contact with Khloe Kardashian. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the former NBA player following his eviction from Celebrity Big Brother, and Odom revealed that he no longer speaks to his ex-wife.

"It would be a blessing just to be in her presence, but I understand that s**t happened and people move on in their lives," Odom, 42, told ET. "If I could be her friend that would just be a blessing."

Odom and Kardashian tied the knot in September 2009 after only one month of dating. She first filed for divorce in 2013, but she put the divorce on hold after he was hospitalized for a drug overdose in October 2015. After helping him recover and get sober, she reinstituted her divorce filing and their marriage was terminated in December 2016.

"They asked me a lot about Khloe on this show," Odom acknowledged. "... Any time a woman stands by you after making such a huge mistake and is there for you when I couldn't walk, or talk, or even wipe my own backside... I don't think you could ever forget about that person, especially if you married this person after 30 days of knowing each other."

As for why he spoke about his ex so much on Celebrity Big Brother, Odom explained, "I just try to be as honest and transparent about our relationship as possible."

"Maybe it might help somebody else who has a position of power because of who they're married to, what they retained on their own, maybe help make their own right decision," he said. "You never know reasoning, just trying to find out why I'm still here in a lot of cases."

Now that he's here, sober and doing well, Odom said of his overdose, "That's a road that I can't see myself ever going down again."

"[I'm] not saying all my decisions are gonna be right from here on in," he said, "but I know my decisions that I make from here on out [are] because I'm trying to move in the right direction."

"I want [my kids] to be proud of the name Odom," the dad of three added, "... not just being able to put the ball in the damn hoop or handle the ball the right way, be proud of the man."

With his time on the show over, Odom told ET that he's looking ahead to the future and has his heart set on coaching his old college basketball team.

"I really want to be the head coach at the University of Rhode Island sooner than later," he said. "... I can definitely make the program a winning situation, because right now they are not doing too good."

While he waits for that to pan out, Odom said that he looks back on his time on Celebrity Big Brother with fond memories.

"I think they got to know me. I didn't go in there with anything on my mind, but just be Lamar, who my grandmother raised... I think it was easy for me just to relate to people as people in that house," he said. "... This experience, I wouldn't trade it for the world."