LaLa Kent Teases She 'Might Be in Love' With New Man a Year After Break Up With Randall Emmett

Newfound love? LaLa Kent says she's found her dream man and she's already smitten.

The Vanderpump Rules star recently opened up about her love life during an interview with SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, and she revealed that her heart is all aflutter over a new man in her life.

"I think I might be in love with someone," said Kent, who called off her three-year engagement with her former fiancé, Randell Emmett, last October.

According to Kent, her new beau is "a local" and she met him through a mutual pal.

"My friend's been trying to hook me up with him for a long time and we finally met," she detailed, adding that they have had "a lot of fun" together in the short time they've spent with one another.

Kent said that her new man is also the complete package -- i.e. he's both handsome and very smart.

"I saw him very quickly. I was just like, 'Oh my god,'" she recalled. "When the face hits right, it's like game over... [and] his face doesn't match what comes out of his mouth. He's a unicorn."

"I'm going to have to have his babies or something," she added with a laugh.

One thing that she seems to like about her mysterious new love is that he's quite a bit closer to her age (32) than her 51-year-old ex.

"Just below 40 is the safe zone," Kent shared, adding, "He's 38."

Kent spoke with ET back in July about her newfound freedom following her split with Emmett, and the opportunity she's had too spend a lot of time with her adorable 1-year-old daughter, Ocean, whom she shares with her ex.

According to Kent, the only time she and the embattled movie producer talk is when discussing their 1-year-old daughter.

"We communicate only about Ocean," she explained. "It's very short, it's usually like a couple of sentences, and we leave it at that."

Kent and Emmett welcomed their first child together in March 2021. Nine months later, they called off their three-year engagement and have no real communication outside of co-parenting. The relationship imploded shortly after the pair allegedly got into a physical fight, and Kent has claimed in the past that Emmett had allegedly cheated on her multiple times.

However, Kent explained to ET at the time that she was "just excited to be single and to be a good mama and free."

"That's what it is -- freedom! I'm so excited for that," she added.

For more on Kent and her baby girl, see the video below.