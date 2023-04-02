Lainey Wilson Wins First CMT Music Award for Collaborative Video of the Year With HARDY

Lainey Wilson is a first-time winner at the CMT Music Awards!

The country singer took home her first-ever CMT award on Sunday, winning in the Collaborative Video of the Year category for the HARDY-led track, "wait in the truck."

"Man, it's so hard not to cuss," HARDY began, kicking off their acceptance speech. "This is incredible. I remember the day that Jordan Schmidt, who I wrote the song with, sent me back the demo for this song. I sat down -- I was so inspired that I wrote the entire script, if you will, for the music video because of how powerful I knew the song would be"

He continued, "I've got to say thank you to Lainey for working so hard. And Justin Clough, who directed the video. Thank you so much. You're a beast."

For her part, Wilson said she was proud to even be a "small part" of the now award-winning track.

"I just gotta say, I'm so proud to be a small part of the song. When I heard the song, I tell you, it's an opportunity for people who have been through this to feel like they are not alone, and it's an opportunity for the people have been doing this -- don't even get me started."

She added, "I just want to say thank you so much to Hardy. I love you, buddy. I love you."

Wilson is the most-nominated artist at this year's ceremony, earning three other nominations: Video of the Year, Female Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year.

ET spoke with Wilson last fall after she received six nominations at the 2022 CMA Awards, and the Yellowstone star couldn't help but marvel at the recognition she was receiving after years of hard work.

"I'm so honored to be recognized...This is what we've been working for!" she raved. "I've been in Nashville for 11 years and the hard work is really just beginning. But we're here, we're ready."

Of course, it's also been an amazing time for Wilson due to her role on the incredibly popular Yellowstone, which also marked her acting debut. Wilson plays free-spirited musician Abby, debuting on season 5. ET spoke to Wilson last month at this year's Billboard Women in Music awards gala, and she talked about her experience working on the hit show.

"It's been crazy, you know, I feel like I learned something about myself that I didn't even know," Wilson said of her time on the show. "I feel like I just I love being creative, whatever that means, and diving in head first. I've never acted a day in my life! So it's such a cool experience."

The 2023 CMT Music Awards airs live on CBS and is streaming on Paramount+.